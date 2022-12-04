Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/4/22: Eugenio Suárez, Bryan Reynolds, and Nelson Cruz

In Mariners news...
- Eugenio Suárez committed some light baseball murder last night when he drove the first pitch he saw in Venezuela this winter out to right field for a massive homerun.
El venezolano Eugenio Suárez trae sus 'Good Vibes Only' al Estadio Universitario de Caracas y en su primer turno en la #LVBP con los #Leones, conecta cuadrangular tras 8 años de ausencia en Venezuela pic.twitter.com/llzjFAWytc— Victor Briceño (@Victorbrr31) December 3, 2022
Around the league...
- Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds has officially requested to be traded. The Pirates appear to have offered Reynolds a sizable contract extension, but negotiations are dead on arrival. According to Bob Nightengale, the Pirates are listening to proposals, but Reynolds’ desire to be traded has done nothing to lower the asking price.
- The Baltimore Orioles and veteran starter Kyle Gibson agreed to a one-year deal.
- John Morosi continues his time honored tradition of contributing as little as possible to hot stove speculation.
- De-juicing the baseballs might have worked a little too well, at least according to this report showing that MLB total offense was the lowest in half a century.
- The The Angels Angels of Anaheim signed right-hander Cesar Valdez to a minor league deal.
- The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are ongoing, but sources familiar with the negotiations are suggesting that nine years seems to be the commitment teams will have to make to acquire his services.
Nick’s pick...
- No thoughts, head empty, just Nelson Cruz backflipping into a pool in the middle of the night.
Nelson Cruz! pic.twitter.com/oeiK3I8wJW— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 4, 2022
