Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/31/22: Evan Longoria, Steve Cishek, and Aaron Judge

In Mariners news...
- With so many players now off the board, who is left for Seattle to sign? Larry Stone at The Seattle Times investigates.
Around the league...
- We did have a major transaction yesterday, with longtime infielder Evan Longoria signing a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks.
- Longtime Mariner killer Marwin González has signed a deal with the NPB’s Orix Buffaloes.
- Meanwhile, Former Mariners reliever Steve Cishek decided to retire.
- Jason Mackey remembers Roberto Clemente and the impact he had on the 50th anniversary of the star player’s death.
- Emma Baccellieri told the story of Little League World Series star Robert Woolery, whose dream wasn’t to be a Major League Baseball player, but to be a dentist.
- Aaron Judge was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year.
- This is going to be a very interesting World Baseball Classic!
WBC NEWS - KOREA— Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) December 30, 2022
Per SBS, Tommy Edman has been confirmed on Team Korea for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Edman will be the first player in HISTORY born outside of South Korea to represent the national team. He is Korean on his mother’s side. pic.twitter.com/1EmwXGJwGG
