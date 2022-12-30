 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/30/22: Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Correa, and Pelé

Breaking down the latest around the league.

By Anders Jorstad
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • 10 umpires are calling it quits this winter, which is the highest number of retirements between seasons since 1999.
  • Miami feels like a sleeping giant in the trade market. They have so many coveted arms and a desperate need for hitting that I imagine someone will give them eventually.
  • Daniel Epstein wonders how likely it is that Carlos Correa winds up with each of his potential suitors at this stage.

Anders’ picks...

  • Rest in Peace to one of the GOATs.

