Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/30/22: Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Correa, and Pelé

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- In his recent spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, Jon Morosi talked about the latest with the Bryan Reynolds negotiations and other possible fits for Seattle in the outfield.
Around the league...
- 10 umpires are calling it quits this winter, which is the highest number of retirements between seasons since 1999.
- Miami feels like a sleeping giant in the trade market. They have so many coveted arms and a desperate need for hitting that I imagine someone will give them eventually.
Miami has had ongoing conversations about trading starting pitching. A ton. We have heard this for months, but they are adamant on acquiring a major upgrade to the 2023 lineup in any deal for their pitching. They are not chasing prospects.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 29, 2022
- Daniel Epstein wonders how likely it is that Carlos Correa winds up with each of his potential suitors at this stage.
Anders’ picks...
- Rest in Peace to one of the GOATs.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82. pic.twitter.com/0ymLKqBHks— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 29, 2022
