FanPost Friday: Post your best-of lists for 2022

Hello and welcome to the final FanPost Friday of 2022, a year that will live forever in the hearts and memories of Mariners fans everywhere. We’ve all been through a lot in the world at large the last few years. The fact that Mariners fans finally got that one nice thing that we’d been waiting for and wondering about for 21 years is something worth celebrating and savoring. To quote Kermit the Frog from “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” “Life is made up of meetings and partings. That is the way of it.” I am so thankful that we as fans got to “meet” postseason baseball again, or in many cases, for the very first time. Similarly, we got to experience our first “parting” from postseason play in 21 years, a feeling that stings in a unique way we’ve grown unaccustomed to.

The important part, though, is that we got to feel it.

But alas, today we are here to keep it light because we are in the weird, liminal space between Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa and New Year’s Day. That’s right, we’re here to talk about everyone’s best-of lists for 2022!

You can go as crazy as you want to with your lists in the comments, but here are the main prompts I want to see:

Your top three Mariners moments of 2022 (here’s a good reference point to jog your memory if you’re like me and the whole season still feels quite surreal) Your top three general sports/non-Mariners moments of 2022 Your top three favorite records of 2022 Your top three favorite movies of 2022 Your top three favorite video games of 2022 Your pick for sportsperson of the year Favorite LL piece of the year and/or favorite moment on the site

That’s it! Have a safe and happy New Year’s celebration if you’re into that and I will be back with more DISCOURSE in January. Take care and be kind.