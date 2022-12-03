Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/3/22: Jacob deGrom, Miguel Castro, and Jason Castro

Good morning everyone! We’re cooking with gas now. Let’s dig into the latest from the baseball universe.
In Mariners news...
- Luke Arkins at Prospect Insider took a deep dive on Cade Marlowe and the kind of role he could play on the Mariners in 2023.
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times wrote about the impact that Garylord Perry had to the local baseball scene.
- Congrats to Mariners pitching coordinator Max Weiner on making the Forbes 30 Under 30 list!
So grateful to @Forbes and @ForbesUnder30 to be on their 30under30 list this year. I remember reading about this community while sitting in the old barracks at my military school just hoping any college coach would give me a jersey after graduation… https://t.co/cAjg9IVNFK pic.twitter.com/Qt2Okpk2V3— Max Weiner (@TheArmFarm) December 2, 2022
Around the league...
- The Rangers stunned the baseball universe by agreeing to a five-year deal with ace Jacob deGrom. It seems the Rangers are building a core through free agency, like the Jack Z Mariners did.
- The Diamondbacks and reliever Miguel Castro came together on a one-year contract.
- The Red Sox bolstered their bullpen with a two-year contract with Chris Martin.
- The Padres have reportedly met with shortstop Trea Turner not once, but twice. It’s a curious pursuit for San Diego considering they already have one of the best shortstops in the game on their roster (Fernando Tatis, Jr.)
- Meanwhile, the Phillies have scheduled meetings with each of the top four shortstops in the free agent class.
- Former Astros backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement from the sport.
