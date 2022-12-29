Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/29/22: Corey Kluber, Jean Segura, and Scott Servais

Hello all and welcome to Thursday! Here’s the latest from the league.
In Mariners news...
- Travis Sawchik at The Score talked to Jerry Dipoto about his love for trading. We’ve had a lot of these kinds of interviews this winter, but new Jerry quotes are always a news item.
Around the league...
- The Red Sox agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Corey Kluber.
- The Marlins signed infielder and former Mariner Jean Segura to a two-year contract.
- The Ringer staff discussed the 52 greatest sports moments from 2022, with two Mariners moments making the list!
- In a huge project, the MLB staff listed the best player born in every year since 1847. Several Mariners made this list.
- Bradford Doolittle at ESPN ranked all of the teams in baseball now that most of the major free agents are off the board. ($)
- Craig Calcaterra continued his annual ranking of the most handsome managers in baseball, as always giving Scott Servais a replacement-level assignment.
