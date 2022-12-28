Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/28/22: Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, and Sean Murphy

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- Brandon Gustafson reviewed the Mariners offseason that we’ve seen so far.
Around the league...
- The Rangers continue to bolster their rotation, agreeing to a two-year deal with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
- Meanwhile, Rich Hill will pitch for at least one more season after signing a one-year pact with the Pirates.
- In a move that shocked absolutely nobody, Atlanta signed catcher Sean Murphy to a very team-friendly six-year contract extension.
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic has the latest on minor league bargaining as the season approaches. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- I’m not sure why, but this is riveting to me.
This the craziest game show I have seen so far lol pic.twitter.com/OnphgXjrbZ— Lance (@BornAKang) December 28, 2022
