 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/28/22: Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, and Sean Murphy

Atlanta will never be stopped.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: SEP 28 Athletics at Angels Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Rangers continue to bolster their rotation, agreeing to a two-year deal with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
  • Meanwhile, Rich Hill will pitch for at least one more season after signing a one-year pact with the Pirates.
  • In a move that shocked absolutely nobody, Atlanta signed catcher Sean Murphy to a very team-friendly six-year contract extension.
  • Evan Drellich at The Athletic has the latest on minor league bargaining as the season approaches. ($)

Anders’ picks...

  • I’m not sure why, but this is riveting to me.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...