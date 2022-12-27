Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/27/22: Carlos Correa, Jackson Stephens, and Nathan Eovaldi

In Mariners news...
- Don’t miss Ryan Rowland-Smith and Blake Snell’s winter youth pitching camp- registration is still open:
So excited for this…— Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18) December 21, 2022
Hosting a pitching camp with one of the games best BLAKE SNELL.
Don’t miss it kids!
Register here:https://t.co/gp8iPms0be@nxtgenbaseball pic.twitter.com/yL1XFaRj9v
Around the league...
- Shortstop Carlos Correa has heard from other teams following the pause in negotiations by the New York Mets, but is reportedly focusing on working things out with the Mets for now as concerns over his physical continue.
- The Atlanta Braves have signed Jackson Stephens to a one-year contract, earning him $740k if he makes the major league roster at any point in the season.
- The Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres have expressed interest in veteran starter Nathan Eovaldi, as the Boston Red Sox no longer appear to be the front runner in re-signing him.
Becca’s picks...
- Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer has been named among 15 finalists for best club coach in the world!
Schmetzer among 15 finalists for best club coach in world. https://t.co/v4WNtghODh— Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) December 26, 2022
Loading comments...