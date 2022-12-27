 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/27/22: Carlos Correa, Jackson Stephens, and Nathan Eovaldi

Free agent updates and signings.

By Becca Weinberg
Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Don’t miss Ryan Rowland-Smith and Blake Snell’s winter youth pitching camp- registration is still open:

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer has been named among 15 finalists for best club coach in the world!

