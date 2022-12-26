 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/26/22: Chris Sale, Ljay Newsome, and Carlos Correa

A light batch of links to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Congrats to former Mariner Shed Long Jr. on his engagement!

Around the league...

  • Seven-time All-Star Chris Sale is drawing interest from several teams, with the Boston Red Sox reportedly willing to at least listen to trade offers.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...