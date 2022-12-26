Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/26/22: Chris Sale, Ljay Newsome, and Carlos Correa

In Mariners news...
- Congrats to former Mariner Shed Long Jr. on his engagement!
Last night was mad trill Life with you from now until forever! pic.twitter.com/XCSjDXStfS— Shed Long Jr. (@SLONG895) December 25, 2022
- Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM ponders how the Mariners’ offseason moves will stack up against their AL West rivals.
- MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer gives us four reasons to believe in the 2023 Mariners.
Around the league...
- Seven-time All-Star Chris Sale is drawing interest from several teams, with the Boston Red Sox reportedly willing to at least listen to trade offers.
Teams are checking on Chris Sale’s availability. Red Sox are not looking to trade any of their starters but view rotation as an area of depth and are at least willing to listen, and consider. Sale does have complete no trade clause so he can veto potential deals.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 25, 2022
- The San Francisco Giants have signed former Mariner Ljay Newsome to a minor league deal.
- The New York Mets are still working through medical concerns after agreeing to terms with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, with a deal still yet to be officially announced.
