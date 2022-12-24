Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/24/22: Daulton Varsho, Adley Rutschman, Craig Kimbrel

‘Tis the day before X-mas, and the hot stove stays hot

If you wonder about M’s moves, sadly they did not

But some Mariners were giving, kids were in luck

One of the youngest Mariners, gave their dad a truck

The Blue Jays got Varsho, thanks to Moreno and Lourdes

Waivers were wired, pitchers taken off the board

Rutschman stays cool, to keep his next season hot

And one little lad, celebrates a smooth shot.

In Mariners news...

Rick Rizzs continued his tradition of helping kids in need celebrate the holidays with his Toys for Kids foundation, and these year he had some help from J.P. Crawford and Marco Gonzales.

Julio Rodríguez gave his dad a truck sized gift, in the literal sense.

Julio Rodriguez's gift for his father.



This is how Julio Rodriguez's Dad reacted: "Thank you my son for this gift. Five years ago I didn't even imagine something like this. You surprised me." pic.twitter.com/f4nmTuCsQG — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 23, 2022

Around the league...

Brian Menéndez of FiveThirtyEight broke down their feelings on the best, worst, and weirdest team moves in the off-season.

Over on MLB.com they offered up five trade proposals that could address some team’s remaining needs. (No, the Mariners don’t get a mention.)

The Blue Jays upgraded their outfield and their catching position became a little less cluttered when they swung a trade sending Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel to the Diamondbacks for Daulton Varsho.

The additional player is outfielder Lourdes Gurriel.



Gabby Moreno is very, very good. Elite bat-to-ball. Enormous arm behind the plate. All-Star-caliber talent.



D-backs trade from an OF surplus with Varsho, who has power, versatility and, as a lefty, fits perfectly for Jays. https://t.co/dz3EkEoOQr — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2022

The Rangers certainly have gotten better this off-season, but based on the projections some still think they’ll be chasing the Mariners more than a division title.

"I believe the Rangers are Wild Card contenders, but until they patch up their last few holes, they’re going to worry the Mariners more than they worry the Astros." https://t.co/NwzZTztwvo — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) December 23, 2022

Before Carlos Correa could even don a uniform for the Mets, he was already selling tickets for them.

Mets sold $1M in single-game ticket sales on Wednesday, the day the Carlos Correa news broke — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2022

Adley Rutschman certainly has a.. unique.. off-season training regimen.

Adley why pic.twitter.com/lgcl64TeSy — Locked On Orioles (@LockedOnOrioles) December 24, 2022

Some say the holidays are about spending time with family, and identical twins Tyler and Taylor Rogers are reuniting on the Giants just in time for the holiday.

The Rogers twins are reuniting in San Francisco. Left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers in agreement with Giants on three-year, $33M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2022

Craig Kimbrel has found a landing spot in Philadelphia.

Reliever Craig Kimbrel and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. First with the deal: @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2022

Zach Logue was handed a DFA from Oakland, but his performance last year against the Tigers may have been what convinced Detroit to claim him.

LHP Zach Logue, 10 starts w/A’s last year as a rookie, has been claimed by the Tigers. Had been DFA’ed by Oakland.



Against his new team, the Tigers, last season: 13IP 10K, 2BB 2ER (1.38ERA) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2022

Nick Neidert signed a minor league deal with the Cubs.

Source: Free-agent pitcher Nick Neidert is signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs. Neidert, 26, was recently non-tendered by the Marlins. The deal includes opt outs on June 1 and July 1. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 24, 2022

The Cubs also claimed Anthony Kay off waivers from the Jays.

Cubs have claimed LHP Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays.



To make room on the 40-man roster, they DFA’d Alfonso Rivas. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) December 23, 2022

The Rangers claimed Nick Mears from Pittsburgh.

The Rangers have acquired RHP Nick Mears from Pittsburgh via waiver claim. To make room for Mears on the 40-man roster, OF Eli White has been designated for assignment. — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) December 23, 2022

Bee’s picks...

This kid absolutely stunting on them is a gift that keeps on giving.