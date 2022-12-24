 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/24/22: Daulton Varsho, Adley Rutschman, Craig Kimbrel

A splashy trade, free agent signings, and waiver claims, oh my!

By Bren Everfolly
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

‘Tis the day before X-mas, and the hot stove stays hot

If you wonder about M’s moves, sadly they did not

But some Mariners were giving, kids were in luck

One of the youngest Mariners, gave their dad a truck

The Blue Jays got Varsho, thanks to Moreno and Lourdes

Waivers were wired, pitchers taken off the board

Rutschman stays cool, to keep his next season hot

And one little lad, celebrates a smooth shot.

In Mariners news...

  • Rick Rizzs continued his tradition of helping kids in need celebrate the holidays with his Toys for Kids foundation, and these year he had some help from J.P. Crawford and Marco Gonzales.
  • Julio Rodríguez gave his dad a truck sized gift, in the literal sense.

Around the league...

  • Brian Menéndez of FiveThirtyEight broke down their feelings on the best, worst, and weirdest team moves in the off-season.
  • Over on MLB.com they offered up five trade proposals that could address some team’s remaining needs. (No, the Mariners don’t get a mention.)
  • The Blue Jays upgraded their outfield and their catching position became a little less cluttered when they swung a trade sending Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel to the Diamondbacks for Daulton Varsho.

  • The Rangers certainly have gotten better this off-season, but based on the projections some still think they’ll be chasing the Mariners more than a division title.

  • Before Carlos Correa could even don a uniform for the Mets, he was already selling tickets for them.

  • Adley Rutschman certainly has a.. unique.. off-season training regimen.

  • Some say the holidays are about spending time with family, and identical twins Tyler and Taylor Rogers are reuniting on the Giants just in time for the holiday.

  • Craig Kimbrel has found a landing spot in Philadelphia.

  • Zach Logue was handed a DFA from Oakland, but his performance last year against the Tigers may have been what convinced Detroit to claim him.

  • Nick Neidert signed a minor league deal with the Cubs.

  • The Cubs also claimed Anthony Kay off waivers from the Jays.

  • The Rangers claimed Nick Mears from Pittsburgh.

Bee’s picks...

  • This kid absolutely stunting on them is a gift that keeps on giving.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...