Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/22/22: Taylor Trammell, more Carlos Correa, and James McCann

Good day everyone! We haven’t got any news nearly as wild as yesterday’s, but let’s effort to make it interesting regardless.
In Mariners news...
- Lucas Kelly at Fangraphs dove into the stats of a few young players for fantasy purposes, including some interesting insights on Taylor Trammell.
Around the league...
- Jeff Passan spoke to sources around the league to get the full story on how the Carlos Correa deal fell apart in San Francisco, and how Steve Cohen swooped in to secure the superstar for the Mets.
- Grant Brisbee at The Athletic wrote about this whole fiasco from the perspective of a Giants fan, calling it possibly the worst offseason by any team in MLB history. ($)
- In addition to this crazy fact, did you know that half of that tax penalty is distributed directly into the pockets of the other MLB owners? That’s right: Steve Cohen is literally paying for the only free agent contract the Mariners have signed this winter (Trevor Gott) and then some.
Right now the Mets (Steve Cohen) are set to pay about $110 million on luxury tax PENALTIES for 2023. That's more than the TEAM PAYROLL for following teams in 2023:— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) December 21, 2022
Diamondbacks
Nationals
Marlins
Guardians
Royals
Rays
Reds
Pirates
Orioles
A's
- Speaking of the Mets, they got rid of one of their worst recent contracts late last night.
We’ve traded catcher James McCann and cash considerations to Baltimore in exchange for a player to be named later.— New York Mets (@Mets) December 22, 2022
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs unveiled the 2023 ZiPS projections for the Astros and folks, they’re pretty good.
- This cult favorite will be getting regular playing time in Japan next season.
Willians Astudillo has signed with Japan's SoftBank Hawks. The MAS Agency client receives a $1.35M guarantee with a chance to double that with incentives— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022
- Shout out to this awesome former Mariner!
Sean Doolittle and Eireann Dolan have been named among the 2022 Washingtonians of the Year.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) December 21, 2022
Congrats @whatwouldDOOdo and @EireannDolan!
// https://t.co/5EgDdEcD2D pic.twitter.com/WNcRFrFE3E
- Alex Coffey at the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote about the worst day of the life of Phillies right-hander Andrew Bellatti, the terrible mistake he made, and how his journey has somehow reignited a South Dakota woman’s love for baseball.
- Jeff Schultz at The Athletic wonders where Atlanta will go from here now that they’ve failed to bring back shortstop Dansby Swanson. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- If you’re in the Seattle area, be aware that a winter storm advisory is in effect for this afternoon through Friday night, with three inches of snow expected and icy road conditions as well. Stay safe out there!
