 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/22/22: Taylor Trammell, more Carlos Correa, and James McCann

Recapping a regular ol’ Wednesday in baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Good day everyone! We haven’t got any news nearly as wild as yesterday’s, but let’s effort to make it interesting regardless.

In Mariners news...

  • Lucas Kelly at Fangraphs dove into the stats of a few young players for fantasy purposes, including some interesting insights on Taylor Trammell.

Around the league...

  • Jeff Passan spoke to sources around the league to get the full story on how the Carlos Correa deal fell apart in San Francisco, and how Steve Cohen swooped in to secure the superstar for the Mets.
  • Grant Brisbee at The Athletic wrote about this whole fiasco from the perspective of a Giants fan, calling it possibly the worst offseason by any team in MLB history. ($)
  • In addition to this crazy fact, did you know that half of that tax penalty is distributed directly into the pockets of the other MLB owners? That’s right: Steve Cohen is literally paying for the only free agent contract the Mariners have signed this winter (Trevor Gott) and then some.
  • Speaking of the Mets, they got rid of one of their worst recent contracts late last night.
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs unveiled the 2023 ZiPS projections for the Astros and folks, they’re pretty good.
  • This cult favorite will be getting regular playing time in Japan next season.
  • Shout out to this awesome former Mariner!

Anders’ picks...

  • If you’re in the Seattle area, be aware that a winter storm advisory is in effect for this afternoon through Friday night, with three inches of snow expected and icy road conditions as well. Stay safe out there!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...