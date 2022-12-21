 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/21/22: Carlos Correa, Brandon Drury, and Jordan Lyles

One of the biggest deals of the offseason has hit an apparent snag.

By Anders Jorstad
Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello all! Here’s what’s happening in baseball-land.

In Mariners news...

  • Not a major league deal...but it’s something!

Around the league...

  • The biggest news in baseball yesterday wasn’t even a signing — it was the report that the Giants postponed their Carlos Correa introduction conference at the last minute due to a medical issue that arose during his physical. It’s unclear what will happen with the deal at this point. JUST KIDDING Y’ALL IT’S A LITTLE CLEAR AND IT’S WILD:
  • Gerald Schifman at Baseball Prospectus wondered if the expanded playoffs led to a lessened quality of baseball in the postseason. ($)

Anders’ picks...

  • Bring back walkable communities!

