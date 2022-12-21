Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/21/22: Carlos Correa, Brandon Drury, and Jordan Lyles

Hello all! Here’s what’s happening in baseball-land.
In Mariners news...
- Not a major league deal...but it’s something!
#Mariners have signed RHP Ryder Ryan to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) December 20, 2022
Around the league...
The biggest news in baseball yesterday wasn’t even a signing— it was the report that the Giants postponed their Carlos Correa introduction conference at the last minute due to a medical issue that arose during his physical. It’s unclear what will happen with the deal at this point.JUST KIDDING Y’ALL IT’S A LITTLE CLEAR AND IT’S WILD:
Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022
Confirming: Correa to the Mets now after Giants flagged something in the physical and doctors disagreed.— Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 21, 2022
- Meanwhile, the Angels agreed to a two-year pact for the services of infielder Brandon Drury.
- Right-handed starter Jordan Lyles inked a two-year deal with the Royals.
- The Padres have signed infielder Matt Carpenter to a one-year contract.
- The New York Mets signed righty reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year deal as Steve Cohen continues to toss money at anyone who will listen.
- The A’s agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Drew Rucinski, who has spent the last several seasons in the KBO.
- Congratulations to our old friend Roenis!
Source: Cuban pitcher Roenis Elias just got a deal with the Chicago #Cubs , he is pitching really good in the Dominican winter league with the Aguilas pic.twitter.com/F2METzLwyN— Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) December 21, 2022
- Gerald Schifman at Baseball Prospectus wondered if the expanded playoffs led to a lessened quality of baseball in the postseason. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- Bring back walkable communities!
