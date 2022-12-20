Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/20/22: Jarred Kelenic, Seth Lugo, and Connor Joe

Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Could Jarred Kelenic be included in a potential Bryan Reynolds package? Brandan Gustafson at 710 ESPN Seattle pondered the hypothetical fit.
Around the league...
- The Padres added to their pitching depth by signing right-hander Seth Lugo to a two-year contract.
- San Diego also brought in catcher Pedro Severino, who will likely back up Austin Nola.
- Meanwhile, Atlanta agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Jordan Luplow.
- The Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe in a trade with the Rockies.
- The Orioles signed righty Mychal Givens to a one-year contract.
- Joon Lee at ESPN took us inside the front office in Boston, where things are a little tense during an offseason where nothing has gone according to plan.
- Speaking of, the Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers are reportedly “galaxies apart” in talks over a potential contract extension.
- In a stunner, The Athletic selected Aaron Judge as the MLB Person of the Year. ($)
- Um...alright then!
The best thing you’ll see all day.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) December 19, 2022
The Racing Presidents stole the show at yesterday’s matinee performance of the Washington Ballet’s Nutcracker.
(Oh, Teddy.) pic.twitter.com/rPY1GtxAYY
- Davy Andrews at Fangraphs penned an interesting piece using hard-hit rate to predict the futures of Steven Kwan and Geraldo Perdomo.
