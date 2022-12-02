Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/2/22: Justin Toole, Zach Eflin, and Gaylord Perry

Hello everyone! As we embark on this Friday, here’s what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners are officially freed from the biggest contract they’ve ever given to a free agent.
The Mariners will make their final payment of $3.75 million to the #Mets today to cover a portion of Robinson Canó’s salary. This is the last year of the contract he signed in Dec. 2013.— Jacob Resnick (@Jacob_Resnick) December 1, 2022
- In other good news, the Mariners were given the first pick in the Competitive Balance A round for next year’s draft.
- The Mariners have named former Cleveland coach Justin Toole as their new Director of Player Development, taking the spot of Andy McKay after the latter was promoted to AGM.
Around the league...
- The Rays have agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with Zach Eflin, the largest free agent contract ever handed out by the organization.
- The Tigers brought back left-hander (and 2022 Mariner) Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract worth $10 million.
- The Red Sox and Rangers appear to be the most serious suitors for Mitch Haniger, with many in the industry believing he will land at least a three-year contract.
- This is the first I have ever heard of a multi-year minor league deal, though I’m sure they have happened before.
Sources: Left-hander Anthony Gose is in agreement on a two-year minor-league contract with the Cleveland Guardians. Gose continues to rehab after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September. The deal pays $1 million per season if he’s the big leagues.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 1, 2022
- Another starting pitcher appears to be entering the market, with the Hanshin Tigers posting right-hander Shintaro Fujinami.
- Rockies reliever Brent Suter is one of few relievers who is using his platform to speak about the dangers of climate change. Emma Baccelieri has the story.
- The Rays will not hold spring training at Port Charlotte in 2023 due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian.
- Hall of Famer and former Mariner Gaylord Perry died yesterday at the age of 84.
