 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/2/22: Justin Toole, Zach Eflin, and Gaylord Perry

It’s the Friday before the Winter Meetings...buckle up, everyone.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone! As we embark on this Friday, here’s what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners are officially freed from the biggest contract they’ve ever given to a free agent.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...