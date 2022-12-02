FanPost Friday: Seattle Mariners 22-23 offseason vibe check

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday, freshly back off a 2-week holiday/sleepy offseason break. It’s now early December, the holiday season is in full swing, it just snowed this week all around the state. I’m currently looking out at the remainders of a light dusting overnight in Seattle and “The Green Fields of the Mind” feel both near and far away to me simultaneously. Unlike any offseason of the last 21 years, I can pull up a highlight of Cal Raleigh sending the Mariners to the playoffs, close my eyes, take in the sounds of elation and absolute letting go of everything that the moment contains. But then I open my eyes and sun is setting at 3 PM and the cold winds bite at my senses when I step outside. Despite that longing feeling, things are ultimately looking pretty dang good in the world of Mariners fans.

All in the last 100 days



What will be the Mariners next move? pic.twitter.com/7zPz3weCJ1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 2, 2022

Those three moves alone give me a ton to smile and daydream about during these frigid days, but that can’t surely be all the Mariners will do during this momentous offseason of opportunity, right? Sure, the A’s should honestly be relegated. And the Angels are simply a riotous cacophony of schadenfreude as they are on the brink losing generational talent Shohei Ohtani to a midseason 2023 trade and Mike Trout is simply not what he used to be and is probably ready to call it a day on Anaheim at his first decent opportunity. But the Rangers and Astros have been making moves (yes, the team that just won the World Series already got better on paper by signing definitely-not-quite-washed José Abreu), so shouldn’t we be expecting the Mariners to make at least one fairly big Free Agent splash the season after breaking the postseason drought and add talent to an already good team?

Depending on how online you are as a fan, then you might know the offseason discourse has been getting teeth-gnashy already and the main theme is the simple, classic refrain of “Spend money, assholes!” Which, yeah, this is the offseason to spend money because the org is presumably unwilling to move any proven talent in a trade and the farm system has already been pruned of most of the best trade bait.

So that brings us to the OFFSEASON VIBE CHECK because I want to know, in poll form, how y’all are really feeling. It’ll be easier on your senses than wading directly into the Moose Tracks comments (shoutout to the ReguLLars and the mods who work tirelessly to keep things regulated).

Poll How satisfied are you with the Mariners offseason so far? Very!

Somewhat

Indifferent

Not very satisfied

Absolutely pissed the hell off vote view results 12% Very! (42 votes)

51% Somewhat (173 votes)

12% Indifferent (43 votes)

21% Not very satisfied (74 votes)

1% Absolutely pissed the hell off (6 votes) 338 votes total Vote Now

Poll What more do you want to see from Jerry Dipoto & company? Sign a big name free agent

Make a significant trade

Nothing, sit on them hands vote view results 76% Sign a big name free agent (233 votes)

21% Make a significant trade (65 votes)

1% Nothing, sit on them hands (6 votes) 304 votes total Vote Now

Poll If you could only pick one for the Mariners to sign right now, which free agent would you choose? Aaron Judge

Trea Turner

Carlos Correa

Xander Bogaerts

Andrew Benintendi

Carlos Rodon

Jacob DeGrom

Nolan Arenado

Justin Verlander

Willson Contreras

Dansby Swanson

Other? vote view results 11% Aaron Judge (39 votes)

42% Trea Turner (143 votes)

20% Carlos Correa (68 votes)

6% Xander Bogaerts (23 votes)

3% Andrew Benintendi (12 votes)

0% Carlos Rodon (3 votes)

1% Jacob DeGrom (6 votes)

0% Nolan Arenado (2 votes)

0% Justin Verlander (2 votes)

0% Willson Contreras (1 vote)

4% Dansby Swanson (15 votes)

5% Other? (19 votes) 333 votes total Vote Now

Poll Can this current Mariners roster win the AL West as is or do they need additional talent? Sure!

No, they need more talent/depth

Outlook unclear...

Fuck the Astros vote view results 4% Sure! (16 votes)

68% No, they need more talent/depth (227 votes)

5% Outlook unclear... (17 votes)

20% Fuck the Astros (69 votes) 329 votes total Vote Now

All right, that’s it for me. Leaving you with this to boost your mellow holiday vibes for the weekend.