Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/19/22: Michael Brantley, Justin Turner, and Drew Smyly

In Mariners news...
- MLB Network’s Jon Morosi analyzes the Mariners’ offseason moves and how the team is working to close the gap with the Houston Astros.
Around the league...
- The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner:
Terms on Justin Turner with Red Sox, per source: Two years, $21.7M if he exercises player option for 2024, one year, $15M if he does not. Can also earn $200K each in ‘23 for 480, 500, 520, 540 and 560 plate appearances. Maximum $1M. Pending physical.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 19, 2022
- Free agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to return to the Houston Astros on a one-year/$12 million deal with up to $4 million in incentives.
- The Miami Marlins have signed utility man Garrett Hampson to a minor league deal following his departure from the Colorado Rockies last month.
- The Chicago Cubs are reportedly nearing a deal with LHP Drew Smyly to keep him with the team through the 2023 season, hoping to add an important piece to their starting rotation.
Becca’s picks...
- Massive congrats to Argentina on winning the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup! In arguably the greatest FIFA Men’s World Cup final of all time, Leo Messi finally gets to lift his World Cup trophy and celebrate with his teammates, each of whom played an important part in making Argentina’s dream a reality.
December 18, 2022
