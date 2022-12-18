 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Track, 12/18/22: Dansby Swanson, J.D. Martinez, and Akil Baddoo

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone wrote about the potential consequences the Mariners roster may face by allowing themselves to be priced out of the free agent market.
  • J.P. Crawford took to Twitter to show some love to Perry Hill yesterday.

Around the league...

  • The Chicago Cubs have signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal. All of the Big Four shortstops are now off the market.
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers signed DH J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $10 million contract. The management team at Pike Place Market replied no comment when asked for a statement.
  • The Pittsburgh Pirates signed catcher Austin Hedges to a one-year, $5 million contract. The management team at Pike Place Market wish Hedges well during his time in Pittsburgh.
  • The Kansas City Royals are listening to trade offers for outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Hunter Dozier.
  • The Houston Astros have a Michael Brantley sized hole in their roster, and are looking to fill it with one of Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and the aforementioned Brantley.
  • Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo was rocking some sick sneaks at the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby last night in the Bahamas.

Nick’s pick...

  • On the one hand, I understand where some people are coming from when they say it’s disrespectful to the players to pelt them with snowballs while they’re just trying to do their job. On the other hand, I defy you to sit in those stands in the most bitter cold you’re mind can conceive of, probably intoxicated, surrounded on all sides by very throwable snow, and not throw said snow. Also, big shouts to the camera guy taking it without so much as a flinch. Dedication to the craft.

