In Mariners news...
- Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone wrote about the potential consequences the Mariners roster may face by allowing themselves to be priced out of the free agent market.
- J.P. Crawford took to Twitter to show some love to Perry Hill yesterday.
@PHill_bone is the best to ever do it. Saved my career and so many others! You’re a legend https://t.co/9izpSxeg8D— jp crawford (@jp_crawford) December 17, 2022
Around the league...
- The Chicago Cubs have signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal. All of the Big Four shortstops are now off the market.
BREAKING: Shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are finalizing an agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2022
- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed DH J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $10 million contract. The management team at Pike Place Market replied no comment when asked for a statement.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates signed catcher Austin Hedges to a one-year, $5 million contract. The management team at Pike Place Market wish Hedges well during his time in Pittsburgh.
- The Kansas City Royals are listening to trade offers for outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Hunter Dozier.
- The Houston Astros have a Michael Brantley sized hole in their roster, and are looking to fill it with one of Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and the aforementioned Brantley.
- Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo was rocking some sick sneaks at the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby last night in the Bahamas.
RIP Takeoff— Stadium Custom Kicks (@stadiumck) December 17, 2022
Akil Baddoo (@AkilBaddoo) will be crushing ⚾️ into the today at the @dbhrderby in these custom Nike LeBron XX shoes.
The right shoe honors Takeoff, while the left shoe represents the countries his parents are from, Ghana & Trinidad and Tobago . pic.twitter.com/oZEiXL2hEn
Nick’s pick...
- On the one hand, I understand where some people are coming from when they say it’s disrespectful to the players to pelt them with snowballs while they’re just trying to do their job. On the other hand, I defy you to sit in those stands in the most bitter cold you’re mind can conceive of, probably intoxicated, surrounded on all sides by very throwable snow, and not throw said snow. Also, big shouts to the camera guy taking it without so much as a flinch. Dedication to the craft.
#Bills fans throwing snowballs at #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill while he tries to make a catch in the end zone pic.twitter.com/d8dQCJQqfz— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 18, 2022
