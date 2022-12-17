 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/17/22: Andrew Benintendi, Joey Gallo, and Manny Machado

Benintendi slips into South-side Sox, Gallo to tee with Twins, and Machado probably plans parting with Padres.

By Bren Everfolly
New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • A (now belated) happy birthday to AquaSox broadcaster Pat Dillon!

Around the league...

  • Trevor May has signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics.
  • The Red Sox swapped RHP Jacob Wallace with the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills, and Eric Hosmer is the roster casualty to make room.

  • The Mets, not content with only adding at the Major League level, have signed a bevy of players to minor league deals with invitations to spring training:

  • Sheldon Neuse, former Oakland Athletic, has signed with the Hanshin Tigers of the NPB.

  • Yasmany Tomas is reportedly also looking to join with a team in Japan.

  • Atlanta acquired Hoy Park from Boston in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash considerations.
  • Former Mariner James Jones has signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers.

