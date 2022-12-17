Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/17/22: Andrew Benintendi, Joey Gallo, and Manny Machado

In Mariners news...
- MiLB.com released the Mariners Organization All-Stars list, highlighting the minor league players to have the best season in each position last year.
- Jerry Dipoto appeared on FanGraphs Audio, with a few things he said of particular noteworthiness:
Maybe the most interesting comment I’ve heard about Kolten Wong:— Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) December 16, 2022
Dipoto says while the defense metrics weren’t kind to Wong in 2022, the Mariners see a “range advantage” and the front office has located a specific issue with his hand positioning that they’re working with him on.
Dipoto says Emerson Hancock is a 2023 breakout candidate and ready to manage the innings load.— Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) December 16, 2022
Said the Mariners didn’t manage the early part of his development well but have found a better balance in the last 18 months that has them excited about his potential.
- A (now belated) happy birthday to AquaSox broadcaster Pat Dillon!
Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend...@AquaSoxRadio. pic.twitter.com/1NM2jpjxX8— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) December 16, 2022
- The Mariners have inked Tommy Milone to a minor league contract.
Around the league...
- Andrew Benintendi is in agreement on a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox.
- Joey Gallo lands with the Twins on a one-year, $11 million dollar deal.
- The Kansas City Royals are reportedly open to dealing outfielder Michael A. Taylor, as well as Hunter Dozier.
- Juan Soto will be suiting up with the Tigres del Licey in the LIDOM round robin as early as Monday, although it is still unclear when, or if, he will be allowed to play.
- Manny Machado is expected to opt-out after the upcoming season and enter free agency (and with the contracts being handed out this off-season, who can blame him?):
Manny Machado is expected to opt-out of his contract after the 2023 season and enter free agency, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/ScPpLEXRMx— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 16, 2022
- Trevor May has signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics.
- The Red Sox swapped RHP Jacob Wallace with the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills, and Eric Hosmer is the roster casualty to make room.
Red Sox today acquired RHP Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals, in exchange for minor league RHP Jacob Wallace.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 16, 2022
To make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, Boston designated 1B Eric Hosmer for assignment.
- The Mets, not content with only adding at the Major League level, have signed a bevy of players to minor league deals with invitations to spring training:
We’ve signed RHP Tommy Hunter, RHP Jimmy Yacabonis, OF Abraham Almonte and INF José Peraza to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. Additionally, we’ve re-signed RHP Sean Reid-Foley to a minor league contract.— New York Mets (@Mets) December 16, 2022
- Sheldon Neuse, former Oakland Athletic, has signed with the Hanshin Tigers of the NPB.
The Hanshin Tigers have acquired former Oakland Athletics OF Sheldon Neuse. He'll wear #7 and will make $1.3M USD #npb https://t.co/1eBEur4hVM— NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) December 16, 2022
- Yasmany Tomas is reportedly also looking to join with a team in Japan.
Yasmany Tomas is reportedly looking to sign in Japan https://t.co/V7odQa4ujY— Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@baseballcosmo) December 17, 2022
- Atlanta acquired Hoy Park from Boston in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash considerations.
- Former Mariner James Jones has signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers.
#Dodgers have signed OF James Jones to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) December 16, 2022
