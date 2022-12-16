Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/16/22: Carlos Rodon, Adam Frazier, and Brad Boxberger

In Mariners news...
- Our cover boy!
It's here and it's beautiful pic.twitter.com/3sYnqUq26J— Crinch (@cdgoldstein) December 15, 2022
- GM Jerry Dipoto provides some offseason injury updates as well as hopes and expectations for the upcoming season.
Around the league...
- Star free agent LHP Carlos Rodon is in agreement with the New York Yankees on a six-year/$162 million deal.
- Second baseman Adam Frazier has signed a one-year/$8 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Thank you for everything Adam, you’ll be greatly missed!
- The Boston Red Sox have made their deal official with Japanese free agent outfielder Masataka Yoshida, and in the process, DFA’d top prospect Jeter Downs.
- Free agent RHP Brad Boxberger has agreed to a one-year/$2 million deal with the Chicago Cubs for the 2023 season, with a $5 million mutual option including an $800k buyout.
- The Houston Astros have announced that their entire coaching staff will return for the 2023 season.
- Free agent RHP Erasmo Ramirez and the Washington Nationals are reportedly working towards finalizing a one-year major league deal.
