FanPost Friday: A real mixed bag

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. It’s been another week of Mariners offseason teeth-gnashing, as more of the top free agent choices have been removed from the board like Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon, and uhhhh Captain Slapdick himself, Adam Frazier. Fare thee well, Captain! You came through when it really counted!

Elsewhere, ESPN’s Jeff Passan took one look at the discourse and decided to dump some napalm on it with Mike Salk for reasons unknown, calling Mariners fans “greedy and spoiled.” This quote in particular is truly galling to me:

John Trupin will have more on this interview later today (editor’s note: just kidding, John says Monday) on the site, so sharpen your knives for that.

Moving on! Hey, here’s a poll! Pick your favorite leftover crumb of available free agents that you want the Mariners to sign:

Poll Of the remaining free agents, which player do you want the Mariners to sign the most?

Dansby Swanson

Andrew Benintendi

JD Martinez

Jurickson Profar

Johnny Cueto

Other (share in comments!) vote view results 30% Michael Conforto (85 votes)

17% Dansby Swanson (48 votes)

29% Andrew Benintendi (81 votes)

11% JD Martinez (32 votes)

5% Jurickson Profar (15 votes)

1% Johnny Cueto (5 votes)

279 votes total

And finally, going back to last week’s FPF, let’s take a look at the results of the very important uniform poll:

Talk about divisive topics! The maritime theme is fairly ahead by vote count but those percentages are very evenly spread out, kind of amazingly so. Seeing some strong support for the TEAL makes me happy, as the anti-teal folks were VERY loud in the comments as usual, but well within their rights, of course. The understated crowd is quietly strong and yet neck-and-neck with those wanting the most insane uniforms possible. The mountain and forest Bob Ross crew is also well represented.

But, the winner looks to be the variation on the established maritime theme, which hey, there is lots to work with there. I particularly enjoyed these suggestions:

Prompt for the comments: What crew of current or former Mariners players would you want to see on a “Deadliest Catch” style reality TV show?

All right, godspeed to everyone with school-age kids as we enter the chaos of winter break and y’all be kind to each other out there, ya hear? Set the calm vibes with this: