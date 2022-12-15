Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/15/22: Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen, and Owen Miller

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Onto the latest news from the baseball world.
In Mariners news...
- Jeff Passan hopped on his regular segment at 710 ESPN Seattle to discuss the Mariners offseason to this point and the expectations surrounding the team.
Around the league...
- The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with Noah Syndergaard, who will no doubt have a resurgent season in Hollywood.
- Another C-tier starting pitcher came off the board, with Michael Lorenzen signing a one-year contract with the Tigers.
- The Dodgers also acquired right-hander J.P. Feyereisen from the Rays, who recently DFA’d the reliever to make room for Zach Eflin.
- In another minor trade, the Brewers acquired infielder Owen Miller in a trade with the Guardiians.
- Dan Szymborski released the projections for the 2023 Oakland A’s and folks...it doesn’t look good.
