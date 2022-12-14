 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/14/22: Carlos Correa, Ross Stripling, and Mike Zunino

Another big ticket free agent is off the board.

By Anders Jorstad
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hello everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners hot stove is unusually quiet while all of this activity occurs. Perhaps we’ll see them heat up as the trade market opens up.

Around the league...

  • Another big free agent is off the board thanks to the Giants signing Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal. The National League continues to get stronger (while the American League gets weaker), which is good news for Seattle.
  • The Giants also signed right-hander Ross Stripling to a two-year deal. They’ve now signed Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Correa, and Stripling in the last couple of weeks.
  • Speaking of Manaea, Kyle Kishimoto at Fangraphs says the left-hander is a perfect fit for San Francisco’s pitching development system.
  • Either they’re forgetting Trevor Gott or his deal is so small that you can’t see it on the graph. Either way, Seattle is woefully behind here.
  • Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer tells the oral history of a 25-year old SNL sketch — “Baseball Dreams Come True” — in which they managed to get 15 real-life MLB players for a short bit.
  • Everyone is hoping to see Bryan Reynolds on their favorite team, and True Blue LA outlined three potential trade packages that could bring him to Los Angeles.

