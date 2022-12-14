Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/14/22: Carlos Correa, Ross Stripling, and Mike Zunino

Hello everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners hot stove is unusually quiet while all of this activity occurs. Perhaps we’ll see them heat up as the trade market opens up.
Around the league...
- Another big free agent is off the board thanks to the Giants signing Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal. The National League continues to get stronger (while the American League gets weaker), which is good news for Seattle.
- The Giants also signed right-hander Ross Stripling to a two-year deal. They’ve now signed Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Correa, and Stripling in the last couple of weeks.
- Speaking of Manaea, Kyle Kishimoto at Fangraphs says the left-hander is a perfect fit for San Francisco’s pitching development system.
- Either they’re forgetting Trevor Gott or his deal is so small that you can’t see it on the graph. Either way, Seattle is woefully behind here.
Updated the chart. At $463.2 million, the #SFGiants lead the league in free-agent spending this offseason. pic.twitter.com/8MJPYZkGD7— Ben Kaspick (@BenKaspick) December 14, 2022
- Former Mariner Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Guardians.
- Former Mariners farmhand Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals came to terms on a one-year deal.
- Right-hander Pierce Johnson signed a one-year contract with the Rockies.
- Is this real? Is it fake? I don’t know, but Hawaii loves Dylan Moore.
Sportify Wrapped 2022 is here! ⚾️— Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) December 13, 2022
Who was the most viewed player and team in your state? The most viewed player pages on a single day? Or the top 10 players of 2022? Now's your chance to find out. pic.twitter.com/bo5l4wVzH1
- Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer tells the oral history of a 25-year old SNL sketch — “Baseball Dreams Come True” — in which they managed to get 15 real-life MLB players for a short bit.
- Everyone is hoping to see Bryan Reynolds on their favorite team, and True Blue LA outlined three potential trade packages that could bring him to Los Angeles.
Anders’ picks...
- Former Washington State University football coach Mike Leach passed away yesterday at the age of 61. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
