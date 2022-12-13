Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/13/22: Chris Bassitt, Sean Murphy, and Christian Vazquez

In Mariners news...
- Two of the Mariners’ insane comeback wins were voted #5 and #1 game of the 2022 season!
THE #⃣1⃣ GAME OF THE 2022 SEASON?!— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 12, 2022
The @Mariners coming back from a 7-run deficit to eliminate the Blue Jays in Game #2 of the Wild Card Series! pic.twitter.com/eWdbZzpIBw
The @Mariners made a statement for our #⃣5⃣ game of the season!— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 12, 2022
Julio and Eugenio go YARD to spearhead a 9th inning comeback against Kenley Jansen and the Braves. pic.twitter.com/IPnUlNJfbE
- Registration is now open for the MLB Grit: Girls ID Tour, taking place in Seattle on January 28th.
Registration is open for the MLB Grit: Girls ID Tour event! @MLB and @USABaseball are hosting a one-day workout for female baseball players (ages 12-18) on January 28.— The Mariners Care Foundation (@MarinersCare) December 12, 2022
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/s6w2Bgq30m pic.twitter.com/IssZxdyunm
- Corey Brock at The Athletic takes an early look at the Mariners’ projected 26-man roster.
Around the league...
- The Toronto Blue Jays and RHP Chris Bassitt are in agreement on a three-year/$63 million deal, earning him the third highest per-year salary among free agent pitchers, behind only Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs analyzes the three-team, nine-player trade involving the Atlanta Braves, Oakland A’s, and Milwaukee Brewers that sent catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta.
- Veteran catcher Christian Vazquez has signed a three-year/$30 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, filling one of their most important offseason needs.
- The New York Yankees are reportedly expected to make a formal offer to free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon early this week.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to the Seattle Sounders on having their CCL Final campaign named as the MLS Marketing Initiative of the Year!
MLS Club Awards— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 12, 2022
We are honored to be selected for Marketing Initiative of the Year for our "Big F'ing Deal" campaign with @MoneyLynch ahead of the CCL Final!
MORE ➡️ https://t.co/QjsmR8n5F4 pic.twitter.com/KYRygJnY3X
