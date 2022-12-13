 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/13/22: Chris Bassitt, Sean Murphy, and Christian Vazquez

Plenty of baseball news to catch up on this Tuesday.

By Becca Weinberg
Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Two of the Mariners’ insane comeback wins were voted #5 and #1 game of the 2022 season!
  • Registration is now open for the MLB Grit: Girls ID Tour, taking place in Seattle on January 28th.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Congrats to the Seattle Sounders on having their CCL Final campaign named as the MLS Marketing Initiative of the Year!

