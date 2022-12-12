Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/12/22: Sean Manaea, Guillermo Heredia, and Carlos Rodon

In Mariners news...
- Don’t forget to register for the Bloodworks NW Blood Drive this week at T-Mobile Park:
There are still spots available for the @BloodworksNW Pop-up Blood Drive, happening at T-Mobile Park this week.— T-Mobile Park (@TMobilePark) December 12, 2022
Learn more and register to donate today ⬇️
- Brent Stecker at 710 Seattle Sports analyzes six under the radar free agents that could fill the Mariners’ need for more bats.
Around the league...
- LHP Sean Manaea has signed a two-year/$25 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, adding a much-needed piece to their rotation. Although this likely diminishes their chances to sign free agent LHP Carlos Rodon, they are not completely out of the running. However, the long-term deal that Rodon is seeking may not be the best fit for the Giants, who are mainly looking to add free agent pitchers on shorter-term contracts, reports MLB.com’s Maria Guardado.
- Former Mariner OF Guillermo Heredia has signed with the SSO Landers of the KBO for $900k with up to $100k in added performance bonuses.
- The St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be the mystery team in pursuit of free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon, joining competition such as the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and more.
- As one of the biggest spenders this offseason, how do the Philadelphia Phillies’ big moves impact the 2023 season and beyond?
- Justin Leger at NBC Sports Boston highlights five potential options for the Red Sox to replace Xander Bogearts, who recently signed a huge deal with the San Diego Padres for 11 years/$280 million.
Loading comments...