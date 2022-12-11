Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/11/22: Kodai Senga, Edwin Díaz, and TJ House

In Mariners news...
- The greater Mariners fandom watched the Winter Meetings come and go with nothing to get excited about. We all had expectations and they’re not being met, but this analysis by user Upwell from earlier this weekend just might have some answers as to why that is.
- Well it’s not so much news, but it’s Randy Johnson pelting innocent civilians with newspapers, what more could you ask for?
Around the league...
- If you went to bed early last night, you missed a doozy. The New York Mets have signed prized Japanese pitching talent Kodai Senga to a five year, $75 million deal.
The New York Mets are signing Kodai Senga, per @martinonyc pic.twitter.com/irms6zw7eH— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 11, 2022
- For those of you keeping count at home...
Mets payroll now at $349.57 million— Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) December 11, 2022
- The Toronto Blue Jays signed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier. The deal is pending a physical.
- The Boston Red Sox suffered a loss they clearly weren’t expecting when shortstop Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres. Now, Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom has tough questions to answer about what this signing means for the future of the Red Sox, and star third baseman Rafael Devers, who is a free agent after the 2023 season.
- Former MLB pitcher TJ House announced his engagement to his boyfriend on Facebook this Thursday, becoming just the third former MLB player to officially come out. We at Lookout Landing wish the couple many more happy years together.
- ICYMI, a rendering of the Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed St. Petersburg stadium was released Friday, featuring noticeably fewer catwalks than it’s predecessor.
With the interior still to be designed, here’s a rendering of what the #Rays proposed new stadium for St. Pete would look like with a pavilion style roof and “an outdoor feel” with windows and doors that open. pic.twitter.com/IR1tl97XMP— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) December 9, 2022
- New York Mets reliever Edwin Díaz and his famous walk out music joined fellow Puerto Rican Xander Zayas for his ring walk before his fight against Alexis Salazar last night at Madison Square Garden.
The Garden EXPLODED for @XanderZayas and @SugarDiaz39 pic.twitter.com/Fc0RMYkkMp— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 11, 2022
- Speaking of boxing, who is ready for round two of Yankees vs. Giants? In this corner, weighing in with a newly paid right fielder and several holes left to fill in the roster to keep him happy, ready to open the wallet again, it’s the Yankees. And in this corner, they’re down but they’re not out, sitting on a comically large pile of cash that just went unspent, the challenger, the Giants! What are they fighting for? None other than starting pitcher Carlos Rodon! Who will win? Stay tuned to find out!
Nick’s pick...
- When it’s all said and done, England vs. France was a real lose/lose matchup. On the one hand, England might advance. On the other hand, France might advance. Nobody wins in that situation. Except for us Mariners fans, who now have a perfect roadmap on what to wear the next time the Mariners set up the Ty France cheering section. Now, if you look at the image below, you might notice a particular fellow getting a nice bite of baguette. This gentleman and his dress are the new standard of apparel for Ty France appreciation. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them.
PEAK FRANCE pic.twitter.com/m75nBBRDcR— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 10, 2022
