Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/10/22: Gaylord Perry, Munetaka Murakami, and Carlos Rodón

Catching up on the latest in baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
United States v Japan - Baseball Gold Medal Game - Olympics: Day 15 Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Saturday kicked off with some news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Nationals agreed to a two-year deal with veteran right-hander Trevor Williams.
  • Young Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami signed a three-year contract with the Yakult Swallows, with the stipulation that he will be posted to Major League Baseball after the 2025 season. Murakami will enter MLB as a 26-year-old.
  • Mike Axisa at CBS Sports wrote about the wild spending of Steve Cohen, which may just lead the Mets to a championship.
  • 100 MLB players received bonuses through MLB’s pre-arb program for the first time, including a pair of Mariners.
  • Carlos Rodón is looking for a seven-year deal in free agency. Looking at the landscape of contracts handed out so far, he just might get it.

Anders’ picks...

  • American soccer reporter Grant Wahl died after collapsing while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match. Our hearts go out to his friends and family at this time.

