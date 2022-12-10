Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/10/22: Gaylord Perry, Munetaka Murakami, and Carlos Rodón

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Saturday kicked off with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wrote an obituary of former M’s stud and MLB Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry.
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times weighed in on the Mariners payroll discourse, providing some clarity on Jerry Dipoto’s thinking.
Around the league...
- The Nationals agreed to a two-year deal with veteran right-hander Trevor Williams.
- Young Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami signed a three-year contract with the Yakult Swallows, with the stipulation that he will be posted to Major League Baseball after the 2025 season. Murakami will enter MLB as a 26-year-old.
- Mike Axisa at CBS Sports wrote about the wild spending of Steve Cohen, which may just lead the Mets to a championship.
- 100 MLB players received bonuses through MLB’s pre-arb program for the first time, including a pair of Mariners.
- Carlos Rodón is looking for a seven-year deal in free agency. Looking at the landscape of contracts handed out so far, he just might get it.
Anders’ picks...
- American soccer reporter Grant Wahl died after collapsing while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match. Our hearts go out to his friends and family at this time.
