Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/1/22: Andy McKay, Trea Turner, and Aaron Judge

Hello everyone! It’s December! Here’s the latest in baseball as we enter the last month of 2022.
In Mariners news...
- Baseball Prospectus unveiled its top 10 list of Mariners prospects, which has mostly the same players as the Prospects Live list, just in a shuffled order. ($)
- The Mariners announced that they have promoted Andy McKay to Assistant General Manager. McKay has been with the organization for the entirety of the Jerry Dipoto regime and seemed ticketed for an on-field role last winter. Now it appears his future is in the front office.
- Ben Roesner at Pitcher List wrote a fantasy-slanted preview of the Mariners, noting some potential breakouts for 2023.
- The Trevor Gott deal was officially announced by the Mariners, with contract figures included.
Trevor Gott's deal with the Mariners will be for $1.2 million, per source. Deal is done pending physical.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 30, 2022
Around the league...
- Jeff Fletcher at The Orange County Register spoke to former Angels minor leaguers to get to the bottom of why the organization’s player development has stalled out in recent years.
- Could the Mariners take another KBO star and turn him into a solid big leaguer? (Chris Flexen being the latest)
Source: Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher LHP Eric Jokisch is expected to leave Korea after 4 strong seasons in the KBO for the Kiwoom Heroes (2.72 ERA over 117 starts) to pursue a contract with MLB orgs.— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) November 30, 2022
I’m told the #Mariners, #Angels and #Marlins have shown interest. pic.twitter.com/aUHStcQZSp
- Jeff Passan at ESPN previewed the Winter Meetings, which begin this coming weekend. Passan predicts that the dominoes could start to fall as early as Friday, with Aaron Judge likely being an early meetings signee that could catalyze the rest of the market. ($)
- The Yankees have reportedly sent Judge an offer in the neighborhood of $300 million and are prepared to bid higher if the Giants continue to raise the price tag on the outfielder.
- Jesse Rogers at ESPN anonymously polled front office personnel to get a sense of where top players will land, who will spend the most money, and more. It’s notable that the Mariners were not mentioned once in this story — perhaps we’re in for a less splashy offseason than we initially expected/hoped.
- The Phillies are reportedly making Trea Turner a top priority in their offseason plans, continuing their model of throwing money at players (which seems to be working for them!)
