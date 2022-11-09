Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/9/22: Mitch Haniger, Kodai Senga, and Masataka Yoshida

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! We actually got a good deal of baseball news yesterday, so let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Congratulations, Taylor!
Atta boy, @T_Dollard‼️— Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) November 8, 2022
Taylor Dollard is the 2022 Texas League Pitcher of the Year. He posted a 16-2 record with a 2.25 ERA over 144 innings pitched in 27 starts this season. His 16 victories led all of MiLB and were the most in the modern history of the Travelers franchise. pic.twitter.com/JHoTvm6YAR
- Seattle is not extending a qualifying offer to outfielder Mitch Haniger, but will continue to negotiate with him on a potential contract for 2023.
- The Mariners are adding right-hander Prelander Berroa to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. Presumably they will protect some other prospects as well, but those players haven’t been informed yet.
- Interestingly, the Mariners are showing interest in the top arm coming out of Japan this winter. If they signed Kodai Senga, they’d have a lot of pitching to trade from.
Jerry Dipoto said he views Kodai Senga as an “impact pitcher” in @MLB. He confirmed the Mariners have done their due diligence on him and plan to contact his representatives at the appropriate time. @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2022
Around the league...
- One of Japan’s premier sluggers will likely be coming over to the states this winter.
Sources: Masataka Yoshida, two-time batting champ in NPB, likely to be posted by Orix Buffaloes in the next 2 weeks. Details are still being discussed, but it’s becoming increasingly likely that Yoshida, a left fielder, will play next season in @MLB. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2022
- The Rangers are already in desperate need for pitching help, even more so if they cannot bring Martín Pérez back.
Sources: #Rangers and Martín Pérez aren’t close to agreeing on a multiyear deal, 2 days before the QO deadline. If the sides don’t have a deal by Thurs, a Qualifying Offer is seen as likely. Texas needs pitching, and Pérez had a 2.89 ERA this year. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2022
- The Blue Jays are planning to use their surplus in big league catching to fill other holes on their roster.
- Several players became free agents due to declined options yesterday, including Chris Bassitt, Kole Calhoun, Danny Duffy, and Drew Smyly.
- Astros General Manager James Click still doesn’t have a contract for next season, though the team is keeping Dusty Baker for 2023.
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic wonders how the 2023 MLB rule changes are impacting teams’ approaches this winter. ($)
- Chris Antonetti of the Guardians was named as the 2022 Executive of the Year.
