Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/9/22: Mitch Haniger, Kodai Senga, and Masataka Yoshida

We got some somewhat juicy Mariners news for ya!

By Anders Jorstad
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-USA at Japan Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! We actually got a good deal of baseball news yesterday, so let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Congratulations, Taylor!

Around the league...

  • One of Japan’s premier sluggers will likely be coming over to the states this winter.
  • The Rangers are already in desperate need for pitching help, even more so if they cannot bring Martín Pérez back.

