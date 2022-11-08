 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/8/22: Julio Rodriguez, Aaron Nola, and Shohei Ohtani

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Don’t miss the opportunity to bid on items from the Postseason-clinching game against the A’s!
  • Just as predicted, both Scott Servais and Julio Rodriguez have deservedly been announced as finalists for their respective categories, AL Manager of the Year and AL Rookie of the year.
  • Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM shares important offseason updates, including what the current Mariners’ roster looks like and a few notable upcoming deadlines.

Around the league...

