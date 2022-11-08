Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/8/22: Julio Rodriguez, Aaron Nola, and Shohei Ohtani

In Mariners news...
- Just as predicted, both Scott Servais and Julio Rodriguez have deservedly been announced as finalists for their respective categories, AL Manager of the Year and AL Rookie of the year.
- Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM shares important offseason updates, including what the current Mariners’ roster looks like and a few notable upcoming deadlines.
Around the league...
- The Philadelphia Phillies have picked up the $16 million option on RHP Aaron Nola’s contract, and declined the $17 million option of second baseman Jean Segura as he now becomes a free agent.
- Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian confirmed that star pitcher Shohei Ohtani will not be traded this offseason.
- Check out this complete list of players who have declared free agency, with notable names including Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, and more.
- The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the eight players that will be considered for induction by the Era Committee for the class of 2023.
