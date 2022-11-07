Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/7/22: Edwin Diaz, Carlos Rodon, and Matt Holliday

In Mariners news...
- Don’t miss the Bloodworks Northwest Pop-Up Blood Drive returning to T-Mobile Park this month!
The Bloodworks Northwest Pop-Up Blood Drive is coming back to T-Mobile Park!
Donate in your Mariners gear on November 14, 15 and December 12, 13, 14 to show your support for local hospitals.
- MLB Network’s Jon Morosi analyzes which bats the Mariners should target in this year’s free agent market.
Around the league...
- Star reliever Edwin Diaz has signed a 5-year/$102 million deal to remain with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid reliever in MLB history.
- LHP Carlos Rodon has officially opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants, making him a free agent and leaving the Giants with a major hole to fill in their starting rotation.
- Former St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Matt Holliday is set to return to the team in a coaching role, as he’s been hired to fill the role of bench coach. He’ll replace Skip Schumaker, who was hired in October as the Miami Marlins’ new manager.
- The Minnesota Twins are planning to pick up RHP Sonny Gray’s $12.5 million team option to keep him with the team through the 2023 season.
- The Washington Nationals have declined their 2023 mutual option on Nelson Cruz, making the veteran DH a free agent once again.
Becca’s picks...
- In an exciting new finding, astronomers have identified the closest black hole known to Earth, estimated to be 1,600 light years away and confirmed to be dormant.
- Four wins in a row for the Seahawks brings them to 6-3 overall!
Keep steady climbing. We appreciate y'all 12s!
