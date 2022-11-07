 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/7/22: Edwin Diaz, Carlos Rodon, and Matt Holliday

Lots to catch up on this Monday!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Don’t miss the Bloodworks Northwest Pop-Up Blood Drive returning to T-Mobile Park this month!

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...