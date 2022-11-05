Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/5/22: AFL Fall Stars, Alex Verdugo, and The New York Yankees

Hello all! Welcome to the weekend! As we gear up for the World Series wrapping up, let’s get you caught up on the latest from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Emily Nemens at Baseball Prospectus looked back on the 18-inning playoff game that ended Seattle’s 2022 season and what it means for the team’s future. ($)
- Congrats, Julio!
"Since I got into the big leagues, the thought in my head is 'how do I help the team win?'" - @jrodshow44— MLBPA (@MLBPA) November 4, 2022
⁰ Congratulations 2022 Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Rookie... JULIO RODRIGUEZ
⁰@Mariners | #PCA2022 pic.twitter.com/nfjL9wFk3x
Around the league...
- Regardless of the result, today’s game has already made history.
Today, Nov. 5, marks the latest date of a game in the history of the World Series.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2022
The Houston Astros are looking to become the first team to win the World Series in their home ballpark since the Red Sox in 2013. pic.twitter.com/tdgWfcJNDK
- MLB released the AFL Fall Stars roster, which includes a couple of Mariners. Note that Robert Perez, Jr. successfully won the Final Vote (announced in a subsequent tweet to this one).
Your 2022 AFL Fall Stars ⭐️ #AFL22 pic.twitter.com/GPeDngXy4U— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 4, 2022
- A couple of Rangers arms are recovering from what sounds like pretty painful procedures.
More:— Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) November 4, 2022
- Aaron Zavala tore his UCL. Had successful brace procedure (not full Tommy John) last week. Should be back sometime May-June
- Joe Barlow had minor wrist procedure to separate two tendons that were stuck together. Should be ready by spring
- Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs analyzes the effectiveness of Major League Baseball’s measures to reduce the length of games.
- The Red Sox have a bit of a Jesse Winker problem with outfielder Alex Verdugo. Chris Cotillo at MassLive wonders what the team will do with him.
- Jon Heyman at The New York Post criticized the Yankees front office for a seeming lack of urgency to improve the team.
- Speaking of the Pinstripes, Anthony Rizzo is reportedly preparing to exercise his opt-out to become a free agent.
- Meanwhile, the organization will exercise their team option on starter Luis Severino to keep him in New York.
- In strange Yankees news, Brian Cashman is technically working for free since his contract ended on Oct. 31. The expectation is that his deal will be extended, but it hasn’t been yet.
Loading comments...