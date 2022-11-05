 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/5/22: AFL Fall Stars, Alex Verdugo, and The New York Yankees

The Yankees are one hell of an enigma.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Hello all! Welcome to the weekend! As we gear up for the World Series wrapping up, let’s get you caught up on the latest from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Emily Nemens at Baseball Prospectus looked back on the 18-inning playoff game that ended Seattle’s 2022 season and what it means for the team’s future. ($)
  • Congrats, Julio!

Around the league...

  • Regardless of the result, today’s game has already made history.
  • MLB released the AFL Fall Stars roster, which includes a couple of Mariners. Note that Robert Perez, Jr. successfully won the Final Vote (announced in a subsequent tweet to this one).
  • A couple of Rangers arms are recovering from what sounds like pretty painful procedures.

