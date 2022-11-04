Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/4/22: Robert Perez, Jr., Dayton Moore, and Charlie Montoyo

Hello folks and happy Friday! We’ve hit the final off-day of the 2022 season as the series returns to Houston. Let’s catch you up on what’s happening around baseball.
In the World Series...
- The Astros won in a nail-biter in Game 5, pulling off a 3-2 victory to take a 3-2 series advantage. A win on either Saturday or Sunday will give the Astros their second-ever World Series title.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners snuck Drew Ellis through waivers. The Mariners outrighted him as a way to clear space on the 40-man, likely for a prospect who needs protecting from the Rule 5 Draft.
Roster move: INF Drew Ellis cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) November 3, 2022
- New Travs merch? New Travs merch.
To The Rock: This one’s for you ❤️— Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) November 3, 2022
We are proud to unveil our new Alternate Uniforms! Hats and jerseys are available for purchase now at https://t.co/DJeuKxa9pw. pic.twitter.com/ENlGVrIOpZ
- Send Robert Perez, Jr. to the AFL Fall Stars Game!
YOU have the chance to vote in Robert Perez jr.! The @Mariners prospect is looking for your help to play in this years 2022 AFL Fall Stars Game! Vote now with the link below https://t.co/pB25LL2s6w pic.twitter.com/vODwor1JU3— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 3, 2022
- The Mariners are currently hiring an analytics intern. Know someone who would crush it in this role? Is that someone you? Go apply!
Around the league...
- Andy Martino at SNY reports that the Mets have no interest in getting into a bidding war with the Yankees over Aaron Judge’s services.
- The Rangers are attempting to take the title of “Most Washed Up Organization” from the White Sox.
Sources within the industry continue to link former Royals GM Dayton Moore to the Rangers. Texas GM Chris Young finished his pitching career with Moore’s Royals from 2015 to ‘17.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 3, 2022
- Speaking of the Sox, they’re hiring former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo as a bench coach.
- MLB Trade Rumors provided a breakdown of what pick each team would sacrifice by signing a free agent that rejected a qualifying offer. The Mariners are in position to give up their third-highest draft pick should they do that.
- Clinton Yates at Andscape wrote about the unusual journeys to the World Series taken by umpire Carlos Torres and executive Mike Hill.
- Starling Marte has undergone surgery for a core muscle injury, but should be ready to go by spring training.
- Atlanta reportedly had recent discussions with Dansby Swanson regarding a contract extension, which would take one of the marquee shortstop free agents off the market. However, it doesn’t seem like a deal is imminent at this moment.
Anders’ picks...
- The end of an era...
Netflix’s ad-supported tier will be launching today at 9am PT for $6.99 a month.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2022
Will you be purchasing? pic.twitter.com/vTzuqX0ovH
Loading comments...