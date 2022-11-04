 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/4/22: Robert Perez, Jr., Dayton Moore, and Charlie Montoyo

Front offices and coaching staffs continue to fill out as we gear up for the winter.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello folks and happy Friday! We’ve hit the final off-day of the 2022 season as the series returns to Houston. Let’s catch you up on what’s happening around baseball.

In the World Series...

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners snuck Drew Ellis through waivers. The Mariners outrighted him as a way to clear space on the 40-man, likely for a prospect who needs protecting from the Rule 5 Draft.
  • New Travs merch? New Travs merch.
  • Send Robert Perez, Jr. to the AFL Fall Stars Game!
  • The Mariners are currently hiring an analytics intern. Know someone who would crush it in this role? Is that someone you? Go apply!

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • The end of an era...

