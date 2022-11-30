 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/30/22: Collin Cowgill, Jeimer Candelario, and Shelby Miller

Lower-level free agents continue to come off the board as the baseball world gears up for the Winter Meetings.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning folks! Let’s catch you up on the latest from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic provided a round-up of insights from around baseball in advance of next week’s Winter Meetings. Rosenthal’s comments seem to indicate the Mariners are priced out of the top 4 free agent shortstops and will likely instead go for the trade route to shore up second base. He also notes they’re looking for a right-handed hitting outfielder. ($)

Around the league...

  • The Seattle-Cincinnati pipeline is still going strong, with the Reds poaching Travelers manager Collin Cowgill to serve as Cincy’s first base coach in 2023.
  • The Nationals have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent third baseman Jeimer Candelario as Washington hopes for a bounce-back from the former Tigers infielder.
  • The Nats also signed outfielder Stone Garrett to a big league deal.
  • Right-hander Shelby Miller signed a one-year pact with the Dodgers, who will no doubt turn him into a shut-down option out of the pen.
  • Tony Clark’s role as lead negotiator for the MLBPA during their most recent round of bargaining has earned him a five-year contract extension with the union, reports Evan Drellich at The Athletic. ($)
  • The Astros are still churning along, even without a clear leader at the helm.
  • We miss you already, Carlos!

Anders’ picks...

  • The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team defeated Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup. They will play the Netherlands on Saturday at 7am pacific.

