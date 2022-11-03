 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/3/22: World Series No-Hitter, Bryan Woo, and Brandon Nimmo

Or maybe nobody can really beat the Astros, after all.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning friends! Let’s catch you up on what’s going on around baseball.

In the World Series...

In Mariners news...

  • Bryan Woo continues to impress in the Arizona Fall League. The question is whether the Mariners will continue to use him as a starter or will opt to fast track him in the bullpen.
  • We had an Adam Macko sighting too!

Around the league...

  • The Phillies are right where they always thought they would be, and they’re living it up now that they’ve made it. Matt Gelb at The Athletic has the story. ($)
  • We’ve got another great minor league team name to add to the list.

