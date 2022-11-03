Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/3/22: World Series No-Hitter, Bryan Woo, and Brandon Nimmo

Good morning friends! Let’s catch you up on what’s going on around baseball.
In the World Series...
- Christian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly combined to toss just the second no-hitter in World Series history as the Astros pulled the series even at 2-2.
In Mariners news...
- Bryan Woo continues to impress in the Arizona Fall League. The question is whether the Mariners will continue to use him as a starter or will opt to fast track him in the bullpen.
Mariners prospect Bryan Woo continued his stellar Fall League campaign today and dropped his ERA to 0.84:— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 2, 2022
3 IP
1 H
0 R
2 BB
5 K pic.twitter.com/QZWQhc2xYe
- We had an Adam Macko sighting too!
#Mariners LHP Adam Macko relieved Woo and began his appearance with ... a 69 mph curveball. Ended the AB with a 95 mph called strike three, so that's a full spectrum.— Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) November 2, 2022
Around the league...
- The Phillies are right where they always thought they would be, and they’re living it up now that they’ve made it. Matt Gelb at The Athletic has the story. ($)
- We’ve got another great minor league team name to add to the list.
The @HVRenegades have fully embraced its autumnal roots, introducing the Cider Donuts alternate identity.— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) November 2, 2022
: https://t.co/Rq81w0lxX0 pic.twitter.com/t4HuiqXBwm
- Nick Groke at The Athletic wonders where baseball’s future lies now that betting is at the center of the sport. ($)
- Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th homer in World Series history on Tuesday. Tyler Kepner at The New York Times told a history of those one thousand dingers.
- Andrew Chafin is planning to decline his player option with the Tigers and will elect free agency.
- In preparation for potentially losing Brandon Nimmo in free agency, the Mets are willing to shift Starling Marte back to center field in 2023. However, the Mets are prioritizing bringing back Nimmo and Edwin Díaz this winter.
- Blue Jays prospect Addison Barger took some inspiration from Ichiro to propel him towards his breakout 2022 campaign.
