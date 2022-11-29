Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/29/22: Jose Abreu, Miguel Cabrera, and Trevor Gott

In Mariners news...
- An offseason move!
Free-agent right-hander Trevor Gott in agreement with Mariners on one-year, major-league contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Brewers non-tendered Gott earlier this month.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2022
- The Mariners are reportedly interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto:
Sources: #Mariners among teams showing interest in free agent OF Michael Conforto, the Redmond (Wash.) High School grad. @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 28, 2022
- A number of hires and promotions have been announced within the Baseball Operations department.
Mariners Announce Baseball Operations Staff Hires & Promotions— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) November 28, 2022
Read: https://t.co/nXnWuEfedO pic.twitter.com/i2Uge9q29V
- Brandon Gustafson at Seattle Sports 710 AM addresses the gap between the Mariners and the Houston Astros, and what the M’s can do to close it.
Around the league...
- Can you spot the Mariners pitcher?
Statcast's 22 nastiest pitches of 2022! pic.twitter.com/YVoSmpa0PL— MLB (@MLB) November 28, 2022
- A new MLBPA executive subcommittee is now formed:
News: A new MLBPA executive subcommittee has been voted on.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 28, 2022
Marcus Semien and Francisco Lindor are holdovers.
Jack Flaherty, Lance McCullers Jr., Ian Happ, Austin Slater, Lucas Giolito and Brent Suter are new faces.
Exiting: Scherzer, Miller, Castro, Britton, Paxton, Cole.
- The Astros have signed former Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu to a three-year/$58.5 million deal, likely to replace free agent Yuri Guriel at first base.
- Jordan Shusterman at Fox Sports details what makes former NPB pitcher Kodai Senga unlike any other MLB free agent pitcher on the market.
- Longtime MLB veteran and beloved first baseman Miguel Cabrera has announced that the 2023 MLB season will be his last, and hopes it will be a full, healthy season before retirement.
- Shohei Ohtani has been voted MLB’s top DH for the second year in a row as he takes home the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, beating Houston’s Yordan Alvarez to win.
- The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a minor-league deal with RHP Chris Devenski that includes an invite to major league spring training.
Loading comments...