 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/28/22: Cal Raleigh, Mike Clevinger, and Julio Tehran

A fresh batch of links to get your week started!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • ICYMI: Cal Raleigh raised the 12 flag at yesterday’s Seahawks game!

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • The Seattle Seahawks announced during their game yesterday afternoon that they will wear throwback uniforms from the ‘90s at some point next season! The new uniform has been teased for a while, and a brief video was shown during the game, but details are still yet to be announced.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...