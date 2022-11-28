Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/28/22: Cal Raleigh, Mike Clevinger, and Julio Tehran

In Mariners news...
- ICYMI: Cal Raleigh raised the 12 flag at yesterday’s Seahawks game!
The Big Dumper brought the electricity! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/icpDAUN1hl— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 27, 2022
Around the league...
- The Chicago White Sox have signed free agent Mike Clevinger to a one-year deal guaranteeing him at least $8 million, pending a physical.
- Former Cincinnati Reds OF Aristides Aquino has signed with NPB’s Chunichi Dragons on a one-year/$1.2 million contract with an additional $300k of possible incentives.
- Veteran RHP Julio Tehran has signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres that could earn him up to $6 million of he makes the major league roster this season.
- Trea Turner remains the most sought-after shortstop in this year’s free agent market- which team will make him a contract offer he can’t refuse?
Becca’s picks...
- The Seattle Seahawks announced during their game yesterday afternoon that they will wear throwback uniforms from the ‘90s at some point next season! The new uniform has been teased for a while, and a brief video was shown during the game, but details are still yet to be announced.
