Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/27/22: Marco Gonzales, Mike Clevinger, and Willy Adames

In Mariners news...
- The Seattle Mariners are casting a wide net in search of their third outfielder for 2023 and are now checking in on Andrew Benintendi and Brandon Nimmo.
- Plenty of stuff worth noting in this article by Ryan Divish, not the least of which is how much attention Matt Brash appears to be getting on the trade market, but particularly interesting is a trade-that-never-was between the Mariners, Phillies, and Yankees, that would’ve sent Marco Gonzales to Philly and Joey Gallo to Seattle.
Around the league...
- The Chicago White Sox appear to be the frontrunners in the Mike Clevinger market.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are exploring their options in the event they are unable to land one of the big four free agent shortstops this offseason.
- Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Brian Reynolds has been the apple of the rumor mills’ eye for what feels like decades at this point, so here is yet another look at what it would take for someone to finally pry him loose.
Nick’s pick...
