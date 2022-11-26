Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/26/22: Teoscar Hernández, Carlos Santana, and Steph Curry

Hello everyone! I hope you’ve been having a pleasant holiday weekend. Let’s dive into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- The Prospects Live staff unveiled their top 10 Mariners prospects (top 30 for Patreon subscribers).
- We’d better cherish Teoscar Hernández!
The emotional story of 9-year-old Lexie, who misses Teoscar Hernandez so much.— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 26, 2022
Lexie, 9, met Teoscar Hernandez in Detroit in July. She’s heartbroken when Teoscar was traded and has this video message for him.
pic.twitter.com/UUlUxbbHAR
- Jerry Dipoto spoke to Daniel Kramer about where the team’s offseason stands now and what the organization plans to do next.
Around the league...
- The Pirates agreed to a one-year deal with Carlos Santana. At $6.7M, it’s the biggest free agent contract they’ve handed out since 2016.
- The Giants really are pulling out all of the stops on the Aaron Judge pursuit, getting Warriors star Steph Curry in on the recruiting.
- Mark Feinsand divided this winter’s free agents into tiers.
Anders’ picks...
- Damn, these are super creative!
The genius of silent-era visual effects pic.twitter.com/0biaNEfXDh— Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) November 24, 2022
