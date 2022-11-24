Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/24/22: Dayton Moore, Cody Bellinger, and Bryce Harper

Happy Thanksgiving! Perhaps Jerry Dipoto will surprise us with another holiday deal. But until then, here’s some news and notes to get your day going.
In Mariners news...
- The grind doesn’t stop for Jerry.
#Mariners have signed RHP Jose Rodriguez to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 23, 2022
Around the league...
- The Rangers made a couple of re-tread hires, bringing in former Royals GM Dayton Moore as an adviser and Mike Maddux as their pitching coach.
- The Red Sox acquired infielder Hoy Park from the Pirates in a minor deal.
- Against elite pitching, it’s an accomplishment to be merely a below-average hitter, writes Davy Andrews at Fangraphs.
- Dan Szymbroski fired up the ZiPS machine and analyzed the early projections for 2023.
- Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs wonders what a resurgence for Cody Bellinger would look like.
- Bryce Harper officially underwent Tommy John surgery, shelving him until at least the All-Star break in 2023.
Anders’ picks...
- Maybe they should have stayed in retirement...yikes.
I would have been so starstruck pic.twitter.com/U2TahnB3aZ— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) November 22, 2022
Loading comments...