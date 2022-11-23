Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/23/22: Harry Ford, Hunter Renfroe, and Guillermo Heredia

In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times broke down the Mariners’ approach to filling the final vacant outfield spot, providing interesting insight on how Seattle could pivot if Mitch Haniger signs elsewhere.
- Daniel Kramer wrote about what charitable endeavors earned Harry Ford the annual Alvin Davis “Mr. Mariner” Award.
- We’ve got a couple of new digits on the team. Taylor Trammell also changed to #5.
New digits for Luis and Teoscar pic.twitter.com/EEMAWNc9Oh— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 22, 2022
Around the league...
- The Angels seemingly took themselves out of the Haniger market by acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers for a trio of pitching prospects.
- The Phillies extended the contract of President Dave Dombrowski by three years.
- Albert Pujols and Justin Verlander were named the Comeback Players of the Year.
- Shout out to...checks notes...Ichiro Cano?
Absurd catch by Ichiro Cano at the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup!#U18WorldCup pic.twitter.com/w6PScunp1A— WBSC ⚾ (@WBSC) November 22, 2022
- It’s Héctor Gómez, who has a spotty reporting track record, but if this is true, the Dodgers super low-balled Aaron Judge.
According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US$214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was rejected by the player. Judge is meeting with the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are still waiting for him. https://t.co/YIfflX2Kdg— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 22, 2022
- The Yankees and Mets were both cleared of all collusion charges by Major League Baseball. The two were under investigation for unlawful communications regarding the Judge sweepstakes.
- In addition to winning the World Series, the Astros received the biggest postseason shares in MLB history.
- Best of luck to Guillermo in the KBO!
Sources: Guillermo Heredia will sign with a KBO team for the 2023 season and will no longer play with the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League during 2022. The contract will be in the $ 1 M range.— Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) November 22, 2022
Heredia was DFA last week for the Braves. pic.twitter.com/f9QobYK5iW
Anders’ picks...
- Saudi Arabia shocked the world yesterday by defeating Argentina 2-1 in their World Cup opener. At +1800 odds to win, their victory is the biggest upset in World Cup history according to BetMGM.
