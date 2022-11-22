 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/22: Matt Brash, Aaron Judge, and Olivia Pichardo

A light links day for your Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Julio’s homecoming celebrations continue in style:
  • Matt Brash putting in some offseason work to develop new pitches:

Around the league...

  • Star free agent Aaron Judge has landed in San Francisco to meet with the Giants this week.

Becca’s picks...

  • Amazing news yesterday morning as Olivia Pichardo became the first female athlete in NCAA D1 history to make a varsity baseball roster. As a much needed step in the right direction, I can’t wait to follow Olivia as she begins competition with Brown University’s baseball team!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...