Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/22: Matt Brash, Aaron Judge, and Olivia Pichardo

In Mariners news...
- Julio’s homecoming celebrations continue in style:
It was a party in Loma de Cabrera for @JRODshow44 last night (via @carmonaTV) pic.twitter.com/KKXHAPksgh— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 21, 2022
- Matt Brash putting in some offseason work to develop new pitches:
.@LanginTots13 works with Seattle Mariners pitcher Matt Brash to develop a cutter pic.twitter.com/vtaMSnXoVI— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) November 21, 2022
- Jerry Dipoto discusses the state of the Mariners’ farm system and its differences from previous years, as the team looks to prepare for this coming season,
Around the league...
- Star free agent Aaron Judge has landed in San Francisco to meet with the Giants this week.
Breaking news into @MLBNetwork, via video from San Francisco: Aaron Judge has arrived in the city and is expected to meet with the #SFGiants this week. Join us on #MLBNHotStove at 9 am ET tomorrow for the latest. @MLB pic.twitter.com/pq0at6kgQ6— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2022
- The Giants are also reportedly interested in Brandon Nimmo and Cody Bellinger as they continue their search for outfielders.
- Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel underwent surgery to repair a broken toe that led him to miss the last two weeks of the season, and he is expected to be ready by the start of Spring Training.
- The New York Mets have been in contact with former New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Tallion, who is a current free agent for the first time in his career. The Yankees opted against issuing his qualifying offer, however are still in the running to re-sign him.
- Mark Feinsand at MLB.com highlights the top potential suitors for free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Becca’s picks...
- Amazing news yesterday morning as Olivia Pichardo became the first female athlete in NCAA D1 history to make a varsity baseball roster. As a much needed step in the right direction, I can’t wait to follow Olivia as she begins competition with Brown University’s baseball team!
Brown undergraduate Olivia Pichardo has become the first female athlete in NCAA Division I history to be named to a varsity baseball roster, marking a historic moment for women in sports and a personal milestone enabled by Olivia’s dogged determination. https://t.co/BcHxcghs9Z— Brown University (@BrownUniversity) November 21, 2022
