Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/21/22: Julio Rodríguez, Mitch Haniger, and Justin Verlander

Just give Mitch Haniger a contract already, Mariners.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and happy Monday! Let’s get the week started off with some news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Julio got a hero’s welcome back home.

Around the league...

  • A big offseason for Mitch Haniger continues!
  • Speaking of Haniger, Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reports that the Rangers and Giants are interested in the outfielder’s services. Please, anyone but the Rangers. ($)
  • Ronald Acuña, Jr. is changing agencies. Rumors have indicated Acuña is frustrated with his current contract — which he signed with Atlanta in 2019 for $100 million over eight years.
  • The Mets reportedly had an official online meeting with Justin Verlander as the right-hander seeks a deal similar to what was given to Max Scherzer last winter.

Anders’ picks...

