Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/21/22: Julio Rodríguez, Mitch Haniger, and Justin Verlander

Hello everyone and happy Monday! Let’s get the week started off with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Julio got a hero’s welcome back home.
This is how his family and friends received Julio Rodríguez upon his arrival in the Dominican Republic.— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 20, 2022
Rodriguez traveled with his girlfriend Jordyn Huitema.
Around the league...
- A big offseason for Mitch Haniger continues!
Congratulations to Mitch Haniger on is induction to the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame. Well deserved. Great player and even better person!— Alex Hoover (@hoov18) November 20, 2022
- Speaking of Haniger, Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reports that the Rangers and Giants are interested in the outfielder’s services. Please, anyone but the Rangers. ($)
- Ronald Acuña, Jr. is changing agencies. Rumors have indicated Acuña is frustrated with his current contract — which he signed with Atlanta in 2019 for $100 million over eight years.
- The Mets reportedly had an official online meeting with Justin Verlander as the right-hander seeks a deal similar to what was given to Max Scherzer last winter.
Anders’ picks...
- Eric Lipton and Kenneth P. Vogel at The New York Times wrote about the birth of the sports betting advertising craze.
