Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/20/22: Hisashi Iwakuma, Aaron Judge, and Corey Kluber

In Mariners news...

Hisashi Iwakuma announced via Instagram that he has signed a contract to become a special assistant for the team in 2023. Hopefully this means another bear hat giveaway!

The Mariners have reportedly show interest in trading for Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.

A great breakdown thread here about Mariners pitching prospect Bryce Miller, a name that might be worth knowing very soon Mariners fans.

SEA RHP Bryce Miller was the first name dropped (s/o @_kuyamikey), so let’s see what he’s got. Last start of the season queued up. Starts out the first batter of the game 3-0 then bounces back to strike him out. pic.twitter.com/QqwobeTr2B — Trevor Hooth (@HoothTrevor) November 19, 2022

Around the league...

Aaron Judge believes himself to be priced out of the bidding for his 62nd homerun ball.

Have you recently found yourself unable to sleep at night because you truly need to know just who is most likely to sign the big 4 free agent shortstops? Well you likely are not entitled to financial compensation, but Mike Petriello might be able to ease your mind a bit.

And there goes Chaim Bloom! Showing interest in Corey Kluber... again

Nick’s pick...

