Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/2/22: Gold Glove Winners, Pedro Grifol, and Chris Sale

It seems we found someone capable of beating Houston.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! The World Series churns on. Here’s what you need to know on this fine November morning.

In the World Series...

In Mariners news...

  • Congratulations to Sam and Shania!

Around the league...

