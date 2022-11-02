Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/2/22: Gold Glove Winners, Pedro Grifol, and Chris Sale

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! The World Series churns on. Here’s what you need to know on this fine November morning.
In the World Series...
- The Phillies put a proper walloping on the Astros, running away with a 7-0 victory to jump ahead to a 2-1 series advantage.
In Mariners news...
- Congratulations to Sam and Shania!
- Luke Arkins at Prospect Insider says the Mariners need to get serious about adding an impact bat or two this winter.
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball announced its Gold Glove award winners for the 2022 season, which included a record number of newcomers, none of which were Mariners.
- The White Sox have hired Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to serve as their next manager. It sure feels like the managerial vacancies are filling up more quickly than in previous seasons, doesn’t it?
- In ex-Mariners news, the Tigers will not to bring back Lloyd McClendon to manage Triple-A Toledo in 2023. This comes as little surprise as the organization undergoes a top-down overhaul.
- It may shock you to hear this, but pitchers are throwing harder than ever before this postseason.
- The Angels reportedly have no interest in discussing deals involving Shohei Ohtani at the moment.
- Keldy Ortiz and Russell Contreras at Axios wrote about the Afro-Latino population in Major League Baseball, which is smaller than ever before but also more impactful than ever before.
- Chris Sale decided not to opt out of his contract with the Red Sox, instead choosing to pick up a player option that will guarantee him $55 million over the next two years.
- The Tyler Skaggs case continues, and will continue into next fall.
This story from earlier this year examines the wrongful death lawsuits against the Angels filed by the family of Tyler Skaggs.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) November 1, 2022
Yesterday a judge in OC ruled that the case can continue in California, and he set a trial date for 10/2/23.https://t.co/jtmIbIcO9y
