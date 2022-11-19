Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/22: Evan White, Cody Bellinger, and Gio Urshela

Happy Saturday all! Let’s dive into the news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Evan White: good dude!
2020 Gold Glove winner Evan White is one of the many young, talented players on the @Mariners roster.— MLB Players Media (@MLBPlayersMedia) November 18, 2022
He's also a really good guy. pic.twitter.com/aoV2IQWJji
- We love an agency change!
Agent News: Mariners’ Abraham Toro is now represented by Matt Colleran of Republik Sports.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 18, 2022
- Justin Choi at Fangraphs provided a breakdown of the Kyle Lewis-for-Cooper Hummel deal.
- Luke Arkins at Prospect Insider wonders if Kolten Wong is a good fit for the Mariners.
Around the league...
- With the non-tender deadline passing yesterday, check out the list of American League non-tenders and National League non-tenders. Cody Bellinger being let go by the Dodgers was the one that caught all of the headlines.
- Steven Kwan and Lars Nootbaar are on the verge of making history.
TEAM JAPAN WBC NEWS— Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) November 18, 2022
Multiple sources have confirmed that Steven Kwan and Lars Nootbaar will be invited to join Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
This would be the first time in HISTORY a player born outside of Japan would play for Samurai Japan! pic.twitter.com/h8pZNIPg4l
- But that isn’t the only major WBC news we got...
TEAM CUBA WBC NEWS— Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) November 18, 2022
This. Is. Massive.
Per @francysromeroFR, Yoan Moncada & Luis Robert have been included on the preliminary 50-man roster, & are COMMITTED to play for Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic!
The first time in HISTORY Cuba will include current MLB players. pic.twitter.com/gm1srRiMGh
- The Mets acquired Elieser Hernández and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Marlins.
- The Reds shipped off shortstop Kyle Farmer to the Twins, then acquired a new shortstop in Kevin Newman through a deal with Pittsburgh.
- Meanwhile, the Angels acquired infielder Gio Urshela from the Twins, seemingly closing the door on Anthony Rendon returning to third base.
- The Rockies signed reliever Tyler Kinley to a three-year contract extension.
- Billy Beane is stepping away from a day-to-day role with the A’s, moving into an advisory one. This allows David Forst to take over as the head of baseball operations.
- The independent Frontier League will add a pitch clock and will limit pitcher pick-offs in 2023.
- One reason the offseason is great is that this kind of stuff can happen.
Jose Trevino showed up at his son’s school for career day pic.twitter.com/Ros2NZc090— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 18, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- I’m not a hockey guy but...oh no.
This is the biggest dang-it in the history of ice hockey. L m f a o— Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) November 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/KaqsfdO0ea
