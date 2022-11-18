 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/18/22: Kolten Wong, Aaron Judge, and Paul Goldschmidt

Now that award season is over, who will be the first major free agent domino to fall?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone! The Mariners continue to shake up the baseball world. Let’s find out what others are doing in the interim.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners can’t seem to quit Kolten Wong. Personally, I think they should just re-sign Adam Frazier if they’re going to go this route. Better to save the prospect capital.
  • Ryan Divish hopped on MLB Network to provide some insight on the Mariners’ offseason thinking (this was recorded prior to the Kyle Lewis-Cooper Hummel trade, though I doubt that drastically changed their calculus).

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...