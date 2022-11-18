Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/18/22: Kolten Wong, Aaron Judge, and Paul Goldschmidt

Good morning everyone! The Mariners continue to shake up the baseball world. Let’s find out what others are doing in the interim.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners can’t seem to quit Kolten Wong. Personally, I think they should just re-sign Adam Frazier if they’re going to go this route. Better to save the prospect capital.
Sources: #Mariners have inquired with #Brewers on availability of 2B Kolten Wong, who has 1 year left before free agency. Wong, a left-handed hitter, is coming off a career-high 118 OPS+. @MLB @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 17, 2022
- Ryan Divish hopped on MLB Network to provide some insight on the Mariners’ offseason thinking (this was recorded prior to the Kyle Lewis-Cooper Hummel trade, though I doubt that drastically changed their calculus).
"They wanted to add impact hitters to the lineup...this is a move teams do when they're close to moving over the top."— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 17, 2022
Mariners beat writer @RyanDivish joins #MLBTonight to discuss what's next for Seattle after trading for Teoscar Hernández.@adnansvirk | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/szeQqCQUjn
Around the league...
- Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt were named the MVP Award winners. Julio finished 7th in AL voting.
- Shohei Ohtani publicly expressed his desire to play for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
- Ohtani is in the news for some less-rosy reasons too: he’s one of eight athletes being sued for his endorsement of a cryptocurrency exchange that has since gone bankrupt.
- Liberty Media, the owner of the Atlanta Braves, is planning to separate the baseball club into its own publicly-traded entity.
- So...it seems like the Yankees and Mets colluded. And this makes you wonder if this is happening more than we know!
Former Marlins president David Sampson was on @LeBatardShow today and insisted the Yankees and Mets aren’t colluding on Aaron Judge’s next deal, but then outlines a scenario that is textbook collusion, and then justifies it by saying every business does it. pic.twitter.com/BgJievsGsF— Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) November 17, 2022
- Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs wonders how long Xander Bogaerts will be able to remain at shortstop defensively.
Anders’ picks...
- Twitter employees are quitting in droves and many are wondering if the website can last the weekend with basically no oversight from the company.
