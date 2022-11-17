Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/17/22: Teoscar Hernández, Bryce Harper, and the Cy Young Award

Greetings friends! Now that the Mariners have fired up the hot stove, let’s see how things have been stirred up.
In Mariners news...
- Here’s a pretty entertaining interaction between Teoscar Hernández and his new teammate Luis Torrens.
aside from everything Teoscar Hernández brings offensively there’s also his gem personality and clubhouse presence I will never forget his mic’d up playing the Mariners still one of my favorites pic.twitter.com/uP78SQQNRk— Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) November 16, 2022
- Esteban Rivera provided the Fangraphs breakdown of the Hernández trade for Seattle.
Around the league...
- In the wake of the Hernández trade, the Blue Jays are now showing interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
- Bryce Harper is set to undergo UCL surgery which may complicate his readiness for 2023 Opening Day.
- The team has definitely front-loaded their Shohei Ohtani promotions, with 4/5 of them occurring in April.
For what it's worth, the Angels' promotional schedule does not include any Shohei Ohtani giveaways beyond the trade deadline.https://t.co/SPYwAjF8F3— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) November 16, 2022
- The Orix Buffaloes are in fact planning to post Masataka Yoshida to Major League Baseball, injecting another big-time outfielder into the free agent market.
- I have no idea what “Associate Manager” is, but good for him.
The Rangers today announced the hiring of Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable, who will serve as associate manager on Bruce Bochy’s 2023 Major League staff.— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) November 16, 2022
- Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into the Yankees and Mets organizations to determine if the two teams improperly communicated about prospective free agent Aaron Judge before the unrestricted free agent period officially began.
- Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcántara were both unanimously named the 2022 Cy Young Award winners.
Loading comments...