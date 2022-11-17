 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/17/22: Teoscar Hernández, Bryce Harper, and the Cy Young Award

The Mariners have gotten this offseason started.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Wild Card-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Greetings friends! Now that the Mariners have fired up the hot stove, let’s see how things have been stirred up.

In Mariners news...

  • Here’s a pretty entertaining interaction between Teoscar Hernández and his new teammate Luis Torrens.

Around the league...

  • In the wake of the Hernández trade, the Blue Jays are now showing interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
  • Bryce Harper is set to undergo UCL surgery which may complicate his readiness for 2023 Opening Day.
  • The team has definitely front-loaded their Shohei Ohtani promotions, with 4/5 of them occurring in April.
  • The Orix Buffaloes are in fact planning to post Masataka Yoshida to Major League Baseball, injecting another big-time outfielder into the free agent market.
  • I have no idea what “Associate Manager” is, but good for him.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...