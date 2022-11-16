Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/22: Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, and Jim Crane

Good day everybody! Let’s dive into what went down around baseball yesterday.
In Mariners news...
- These rumors are hardly surprising, but we’ll see what kind of value these players have on the trade market.
#Mariners have discussed trade possibilities with multiple teams in recent days. Sources say they are willing to move Jesse Winker and either Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzalez. To this point, they are not including Winker and a starter in the same trade proposal. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 15, 2022
- David Laurila at Fangraphs talked to Mariners executives about Taylor Dollard and George Kirby and the team’s approach to pitching development.
Around the league...
- Terry Francona and Buck Showalter were named the Managers of the Year. Scott Servais had a pretty poor showing, receiving just one first-place vote while finishing third in the AL.
- Anthony Rizzo is back in the Bronx as the first baseman agreed to a two-year contract with the Yankees.
- Tyler Anderson capitalized on a big season by landing a three-year deal with the Angels. He will slot in as their #2 starter behind Shohei Ohtani.
- Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson accepted their qualifying offers and will return to the Rangers and Giants, respectively.
- The Padres have agreed to a three-year contract extension with right-hander Nick Martinez.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN took readers behind the scenes in Houston, where Jim Crane is running a very unusual operation. ($)
- The Rays did in fact make some quick roster moves in order to clear space on their 40-man roster.
The Tampa Bay Rays made three trades today, per sources:— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2022
- IF Xavier Edwards and RHP JT Chargois to the Marlins for RHP Santiago Suárez and RHP Marcus Johnson.
- IF Brett Wisely to the Giants for OF Tristan Peters.
- OF Miles Mastrobuoni to the Cubs for RHP Alfredo Zárraga
Anders’ picks...
- I’ve seen a lot of bad basketball, but this takes the cake.
Don’t know what sport this is but I’m riveted. pic.twitter.com/f1WgGgbTHV— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 16, 2022
