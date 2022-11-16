 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/22: Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, and Jim Crane

The prospect protection deadline forced several teams to make some moves.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Good day everybody! Let’s dive into what went down around baseball yesterday.

In Mariners news...

  • These rumors are hardly surprising, but we’ll see what kind of value these players have on the trade market.
  • David Laurila at Fangraphs talked to Mariners executives about Taylor Dollard and George Kirby and the team’s approach to pitching development.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • I’ve seen a lot of bad basketball, but this takes the cake.

