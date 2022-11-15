 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/22: Brendan McKay, Michael Harris II, and JULIOOOOO

A busy day of baseball news to catch up on!

By Becca Weinberg
Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game Two Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Never a doubt. What an amazing moment for Julio Rodriguez and his family. Massive congrats to Julio on winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award! We’ve all had so much fun watching him this past season and can’t wait to see what’s next.
  • The team announced yesterday morning that the T-Mobile Pen will be open for all home games next season, a long awaited change for many fans:

Around the league...

  • The Oakland A’s and Cincinnati Reds will play a two-game Spring Training series in Las Vegas on March 4th and 5th.

Becca’s picks...

  • A very cool promotion from the Ted Lasso team as they wrote motivational messages to each member of the USMNT traveling to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, and posted them on billboards in their hometowns.

