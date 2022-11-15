Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/22: Brendan McKay, Michael Harris II, and JULIOOOOO

In Mariners news...
- Never a doubt. What an amazing moment for Julio Rodriguez and his family. Massive congrats to Julio on winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award! We’ve all had so much fun watching him this past season and can’t wait to see what’s next.
Mr. Mariner himself delivers the news: @JRODshow44 is taking home the hardware. #JulioROYriguez pic.twitter.com/Ua286f1suP— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 15, 2022
- The team announced yesterday morning that the T-Mobile Pen will be open for all home games next season, a long awaited change for many fans:
We heard you...— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 14, 2022
Next season, the entire @TMobile ‘Pen will be open to all fans for all games on a first-come, first-served basis! pic.twitter.com/hPDi9zWUTD
Around the league...
- The Oakland A’s and Cincinnati Reds will play a two-game Spring Training series in Las Vegas on March 4th and 5th.
News: Las Vegas will host the Oakland @Athletics and Cincinnati @Reds in a 2-game spring training series on March 4-5, 2023.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 14, 2022
Las Vegas Ballpark, which opened in April 2019, is the site of the weekend series. @AviatorsLV @MLBNetwork @MLB
- The Miami Marlins continue to make history as they promote Caroline O’Conner to president of business operations, becoming the the first team to have women operating the entirety of the team’s day-to-day business.
- Former MLB star Yasiel Puig has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about an illegal gambling operation. He placed 899 sports bets in a three-month period, and now faces up to five years in prison.
- The Tampa Bay Rays have released LHP and former top draft pick Brendan McKay after an unfortunate series of injuries, but are hopeful of re-signing him to a minor league deal.
- Congrats to Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II on winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award! He beat out teammate Spencer Strider with 22 first-place votes compared to Strider’s eight first-place votes.
- Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully will have a press box dedicated to him at the baseball field of his alma matter, Fordham University, this spring after the school accepted a posthumous $1 million donation from Scully’s estate.
- The Washington Nationals have released pitcher Seth Romero after his second DWI charge this year.
- The Chicago Cubs have officially released five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward. He will still be owed $22 million next season per the terms of his current contract that extend until the end of the 2023 season.
Becca’s picks...
- A very cool promotion from the Ted Lasso team as they wrote motivational messages to each member of the USMNT traveling to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, and posted them on billboards in their hometowns.
We believe.— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 13, 2022
@TedLasso pic.twitter.com/cCx5Tet2tS
