Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/14/22: Josh Bell, Kodai Senga, and Nathan Eovaldi

Happy Monday!

By Becca Weinberg
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have expressed interest in OF Masataka Yoshida, and await the details of his posting agreement for MLB teams.
  • Congrats to all of this year’s graduates of the Mariners’ Dominican Republic Academy!

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Best catch since _____?

