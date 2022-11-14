Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/14/22: Josh Bell, Kodai Senga, and Nathan Eovaldi

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have expressed interest in OF Masataka Yoshida, and await the details of his posting agreement for MLB teams.
Sources: #Mariners have done extensive scouting work on OF Masataka Yoshida, and they will be one of his top suitors this winter. Yoshida and the Orix Buffaloes have yet to finalize terms of his posting agreement for @MLB teams ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2022
- Congrats to all of this year’s graduates of the Mariners’ Dominican Republic Academy!
Congratulations to this year’s @Mariners Dominican Republic Academy graduates, who yesterday received their high school diplomas! pic.twitter.com/fz3pDf66Z4— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) November 13, 2022
- Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM identifies former San Diego Padres DH Josh Bell as a potential free agent target for the Mariners, with their current DH position still up in the air.
Around the league...
- The San Francisco Giants have reportedly expressed interest in Japanese free agent Kodai Senga of NPB, a hard-throwing RHP who has gained a lot of attention this offseason.
- If he choses to decline the one-year/$19.65 million offer from the Boston Red Sox issued last week, RHP Nathan Eovaldi has also been in talks with the team about a new offer of a multi-year deal instead.
- Don’t forget to vote for the 2022 All-MLB Team! Selections will be announced at the Winter Meetings on Monday, December 5th, on MLB Network.
Becca’s picks...
- Best catch since _____?
JUSTIN JEFFERSON OH MY GOODNESS— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2022
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/h71fuciUrv
